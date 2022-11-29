Why Kate Middleton has to pack black mourning outfit for Boston tour The royal always has to pack THIS in her bag…

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to fly to Boston this week to attend Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony being hosted by the US city. We're certain Princess Kate has an array of elegant outfits packed for the visit – but there's something the royal has to bring with her for a very important reason.

WOW: Prince William and Princess Kate's dazzling Christmas tree is taller than average house

The mother-of-three must carry an all-black outfit with her whenever she travels abroad. This is in case of a royal death, so she is able to wear the appropriate attire for mourning immediately.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate welcome South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Other royal family members including Princess Anne and Prince William must follow-suit, in case of a morbid emergency while they are away.

MORE: 5 ways Duchess Kate takes after her mother Carole Middleton

In fact, the late Queen Elizabeth II was without appropriate mourning dress when her father King George VI died in 1952, while she was in Kenya with her husband Prince Phillip. She had to return to England without any traditional black dress upon hearing the sad news.

The Princess of Wales will carry a black outfit in her luggage

The Prince and Princess of Wales are looking forward to William's 'Super Bowl' moment – the staging of the awards he founded to discover and scale up environmental solutions to repair the planet.

Singer Billie Eilish will headline the entertainment, which includes Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Beyonce proteges Chloe x Halle, performing at the MGM Music Hall in Boston.

Princess Kate always looks enchanting in the dark hue

A royal source said: "The prize has become the prince's Superbowl moment of the year, and he looks forward to continuing to use the platform each year to shine a light on some of the most impactful projects doing amazing things around the world to save our planet's future."

The Earthshot Prize is in its second year and Prince William spoke about the project with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this week during his state visit to the UK.

MORE: King Charles' new tribute to Queen at Buckingham Palace is uncanny

Broadcaster Sir David Attenborough, a supporter of the Earthshot Prize since its inception, will voice the opening of the show while Oscar-winning actress and Earthshot judging panel member Cate Blanchett will narrate a lookback at the 2021 winners.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.