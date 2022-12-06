Princess Kate's new hoop earrings have a very special link to King Charles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales stole the show last week on the royal tour to Boston with Prince William. She delighted crowds with her mere presence and of course, her show-stopping wardrobe.

Stepping out solo to visit the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, the royal wore an understated yet beautiful waist-cinching dress by Emilia Wickstead that featured long sleeves, a modest neckline and a flattering pencil cut. A thin belt nipped the dress in at the waist and a cute Peter Pan collar and subtle pop of electric blue gave the look a fashionable twist.

WATCH: Kate Middleton makes a statement in fitted dress at Harvard University

But did you spot her hoop earrings? The mother-of-three donned the stylish gold hoops, which were by Lenique Louis. These earrings actually have a direct link to her father-in-law King Charles. The young jewellery designer started her business with a loan from the Prince’s Trust, which was founded by the monarch.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Lenique said: "Kate is very conscious when it comes to her style choices, and makes an effort to support British brands. She could have gone to any of the big designers, but she wanted to get them from an unknown designer – who was helped by her father-in-law."

Kate wearing a dress by Emilia Wickstead and earrings by Lenique Louis

According to the publication, Lenique had a £2,000 loan from the Prince’s Trust to start her business in 2009 and became an ambassador for the charity soon after.

Gold Spine Hoop Earrings, £285, Lenique Louis

The jewellery designer added: "I love the fact that Kate’s embracing sustainability. Back in 2009, I never would have thought that someone within the Royal Family would be showcasing my jewellery. It’s something you don’t expect. It’s just wonderful."

The earrings are available in three sizes and cost £285. The perfect Christms gift. If it's good enough for Kate, it's good enough for us!

