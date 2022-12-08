Princess Beatrice looks beautiful in seriously popular floral dress The royals love to recycle their go-to brand

Princess Beatrice attended The Lady Garden Gala 2022 at Claridge's Hotel on Tuesday, alongside her mother Sarah Ferguson and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. For the opulent event, Princess Beatrice took style inspiration from The Princess of Wales, sporting one of Kate's favourite luxury labels for the public outing.

Princess Beatrice exuded gothic romance in a floral midi dress by The Vampire's Wife. Coined the 'Cate Floral Jacquard Ruffled Midi Dress,' the number boasted baroque gold jacquard embroidery, silk lining, a high-neckline, mid-length sleeves, ruffled trims and the brand's signature Victoriana silhouette.

In her hands, the royal clasped her beloved leather croc-embossed pouch which brandished her initials in gold lettering. The mother-of-one owns a plethora of personalised bags and has previously sported the sentimental accessory to Royal Ascot and Services of Thanksgiving.

Princess Beatrice completed her winter-ready attire by slipping into a pair of black high heels by Reiss, named the 'Lupin Laser Cut Court Shoes.'

Princess Beatrice donned The Vampire's Wife for the event

Beatrice's husband Edoardo looked suave beside her, wearing a dark velvet blazer, navy trousers and practical black sneakers.

Upon seeing the royal's latest look online, fans rushed to share their positive thoughts on social media. "Bea looks lovely and those shoes are phenom. I love how happy she seems with Edo," one wrote, while another said: "She has definitely found her style," with a heart-eyes emoji.

The royal was joined by her husband for the occasion

A third commented: "These dresses suit Bea very well. Great style for her and she clearly likes them. The shoes are fabulous," and a fourth agreed, noting: "Bea looks fab. Loving the style and length of the dress and the shoes are totally perfect for it."

Love Princess Beatrice's dress? Sadly, it's flown on the shelves, but why not treat yourself to this exquisite version?

Falconetti Dress, £1595, The Vampire's Wife

Alternately, this high street number featuring a similar gold exterior would make for an equally striking appearance.

Black Ruched Mini Dress, £65, River Island

The lavish event Bea attended was held in aid of the Lady Garden Foundation, a national women's health charity raising awareness for gynaecological health.

The family sighting comes shortly after Sarah opened up about the couple's daughter Sienna, who's yet to be seen by the public.

