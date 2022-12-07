Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson cuddle up for photos at lavish event The Lady Garden Gala took place at Claridge's Hotel on Tuesday

Princess Beatrice looked every inch the doting daughter as she enjoyed a lovely evening with her mother, Sarah Ferguson, on Tuesday night.

Looking glamourous as ever, 34-year-old Beatrice stunned in a black midi dress complete with floral gold foil embellishment. She styled the look further with pointy black heels.

Not to be outdone in the style stakes, Sarah rocked a red military-inspired jacket embellished with gold buttons over a long black gown.

At the event, the mother-and-daughter duo were joined by Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The lavish event was held in aid of the Lady Garden Foundation, a national women's health charity raising awareness for gynaecological health.

The family sighting comes shortly after Sarah she's opened up about the couple's daughter Sienna, who's yet to be seen by the public.

Princess Beatrice's daughter is 15 months old now, and Prince Andrew's ex-wife has revealed that they share a passion, speaking with Hungarian newspaper Blikk, Sarah said: "Sienna loves pink dollhouses."

When quizzed about what time of grandmother she is, the Duchess of York replied: "I don't know if you've ever watched the Storytime with Fergie video on YouTube. It is (laughs). Anyway, I'm the type who waits for them to visit and when they do, I always have something funny to say.

"For example, I recently made a doll for little August by drawing raspberry eyes on my finger, and fortunately Sienna loves pink dollhouses, because when my daughters were little, I played with the dolls instead of them."

It's not the first time that the mother-of-two has opened up about her grandkids. While attending HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards at the Corinthia London, the royal described Eugenie and Beatrice as "phenomenal mothers", and revealed the sweet bond she has formed with little August.

"My children are phenomenal mothers. They were great children but now they're phenomenal mothers. And now, I have these two exceptional grandchildren all in one year."