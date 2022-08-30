6 times Princess Beatrice rocked seriously chic personalised bags

Princess Beatrice loves to dress up! The royal is known for her fabulous designer wardrobe, and also her handbag collection. The daughter of Sarah Ferguson is often seen carrying a personalised bag - and we love to see them!

After all, they are unique, and very special. Which one is your favourite?

In 2014, Princess Eugenie's elder sister was snapped at the Mazi's Summer Party and she carried a smart black clutch bag that had a large gold embossed bumble bee at the clasp. This is thought to be a nod to her nickname, Bea.

Beatrice with her 'bee' bag

In 2015, the 34-year-old carried a very glam personalised 'Bea' clutch bag as she attended Ladies Day at Royal Ascot.

The royal carried this bold clutch at Ascot 2015

We love how the blue hat goes perfectly with this arm candy.

Beatrice and her 'Wifey for Lifey' bag by Sophia Webster

The mother-of-two looked incredible at the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral during the Jubilee weekend. The special service paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Beatrice chose a buttoned-front long-sleeved blue dress by Beulah for the special event, teaming the outfit with a chic matching hat with bow detail. She carried a gorgeous bag from high end designer Sophia Webster and had the words 'Wifey for Lifey' embossed on it. Cute!

This box bag by Pop and Suki is one of the royal's favourites and it's personalised with an extra special message.

The Princess and her 'Be Cool, Be Nice' box bag

It has the words 'Be Cool, Be Nice' embroidered on the front in gold, which is actually a subtle nod to the anti-bullying campaign that the daughter of Prince Andrew helped to champion in 2017.

Beatrice and her black croc clutch

At Ascot earlier this year, Beatrice attended on the final day of the famous race event alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, wearing a regal printed dress adorned with polka dots. She also carried a black snakeskin leather clutch bag with her initials embossed in gold lettering. Love!

Also at this year's Ascot, Beatrice looked like a vision of summer in a chic floral printed shirt dress from Zimmermann.

Looking summery with her rafia personalised bag

Complete with romantic puffed sleeves, the feminine frock was adorned with a pink floral rose pattern. She matched her raffia style headband with her bag - also made from wicker, and it had her initials stamped on the top.

