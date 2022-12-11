Queen Consort Camilla is royal style icon in knee-high boots and swish croc handbag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Consort Camilla's style has evolved since she stepped into her new, more senior role following her husband the King's accession to the throne.

On Friday, the 75-year-old brushed shoulders with Hollywood royalty, meeting Ryan Reynolds in Wrexham, North Wales. Camilla and Charles were introduced to the Deadpool star alongside his Wrexham AFC Co-Chairman, Rob McElhenney on the pitch - and the Queen Consort was impeccably dressed for the occasion.

WATCH: King Charles and Camilla meet Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

Braced for the winter chill, the Queen Consort looked so elegant in a camel-hued cashmere coat from Anna Valentine. Deceptively simple, but effortlessly sophisticated, the royal's flattering long-line coat cut a feminine silhouette with sleek, eyelet fastening down the front.

We couldn't stop looking at the Queen Consort's swish knee-high 'Dressage' boots from Russel and Bromley. The £445 heeled boots are detailed with a subtle stitched seam down the front, a soft almond toe and a suede-wrapped block heel for an elevated finish.

Queen Camilla rocked knee-high boots and the swishiest handbag

Accessories were everything on the royal's winter ensemble, of which she opted for her trusty Aspinal of London 'Midi Mayfair Bag' in 'Amazon Brown' croc. She also added a fur-lined hat and black leather gloves.

"Love the bag, the colour goes very well with the light beige of the coat," one royal fan wrote on Instagram, as another agreed: "The Queen Consort always looks nice and beautifully dressed according to her position and age. Beautiful look."

"LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this look on her!!! Love everything about it!" added a third, excitable fan.

During their visit, Charles and Camilla met the First, Women's and Youth teams before posing for a group photo in the centre circle.

The King was heard wishing players luck for their upcoming game on Saturday, while Camilla told another player: "It's an extraordinary story."

Speaking to media ahead of their meeting, Ryan Reynolds said: "I would say that we're impossibly excited to welcome him [King Charles] to the Racecourse ground, this historic church that resides in the heart of Wrexham and is the heart of Wrexham."

