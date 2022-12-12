6 times Princess Kate looked spellbinding in show-stopping red dresses

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Princess of Wales looks sensational in any colour - but there's just something about her rocking red that makes our heads turn!

READ: Royals wearing Uggs! From Princess Kate to Meghan Markle

The mother-of-three looked stunning in a beautiful teaser image from her annual Christmas Carol concert released by Kensington Palace on Saturday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

Prince William's wife surprised royal fans by recycling her cherry red Needle and Thread 'Aurora Ballerina Gown' for the special sneak peek at her Together At Christmas event, which will be broadcast on ITV this Christmas Eve.

MORE: Princess Kate just stepped out in a royal wedding heirloom – and nobody noticed

The sparkling ruby red gown was covered in sequins and long sleeves, a rounded neckline, and a swish ankle length cut.

Kate looked stunning in the Needle and Thread gown

A week before, Kate stunned in her second tiara moment of the year at the white-tie Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace.

Kate wore this glittering Jenny Packham gown with the Lotus Flower tiara

She teamed her breathtaking tiara – the Lotus Flower – with a stunning red sequin dress for the occasion which is a past season buy by Jenny Packham, known as the 'Elodie Gown'.

Kate wore Jenny Packham once again in 2016

In 2016, the then Duchess of Cambridge chose a red Jenny Packham gown once again during the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace. Kate finished off the elegant look with Princess Diana's Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara.

Kate memorably wore this striking red dress by Preen in 2016

Also in 2016, on the 3rd day of the then Cambridges' Canada tour, Kate stunned in a Preen gown as she attended a reception at Government House in Victoria.

MORE: Princess Kate's best Christmas outfits revealed - which is your favourite?

In April 2017, Kate wore this crimson tea length Marchesa Notte gown to the opening night of 42nd Street in London that benefited East Anglia Children's Hospice.

The mother-of-three wore this ballet style dress in 2017 by Marchesa Notte

In 2021, Kate arrived at The Victoria and Albert Museum for a surprise visit wearing a checked Alessandra Rich dress with large collar detailing.

Check mate! The princess wore this red dress by Alessandra Rich in 2021

She accessorised with a simple black clutch and matching black embellished heels by Jennifer Chamand.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.