Love Princess Beatrice's The Vampire's Wife dresses? This £65 lookalike is brilliant

The Vampire's Wife is a fashion brand known for its incredibly unique dresses that feature luxurious fabrics and lots of frills. The cult fashion line was founded by former model Susie Cave as a capsule collection in 2014 – and since then, countless of our favourite celebrities have worn its signature styles on the red carpet.

The brand is based in Brighton and is loved by two of the most stylish royal ladies; the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice.

WATCH: Inside Princess Beatrice’s Wedding

In fact, mother-of-one Beatrice wore the brand a mere week ago. The redhead joined her mother Sarah Ferguson at The Lady Garden Gala, which was held at Claridge's Hotel.

For the opulent event, the 34-year-old rocked the 'Cate Floral Jacquard Ruffled Midi Dress,' which boasted baroque gold jacquard embroidery, silk lining, a high-neckline, mid-length sleeves, ruffled trims and the brand's signature Victoriana silhouette.

Beatrice with her mother, Sarah Ferguson wearing The Vampire's Wife dress

Prince William's wife Kate has worn the label twice, most recently back in March on the third day of the Caribbean Tour. The brunette royal chose what can only be described as a show-stopping gown. Her floor-length maxi dress was made in a majorly sparkly, iridescent silk-chiffon. We love the eye-catching ruffle trim and metallic finish; it totally stood out from the crowd.

Bellisima Velvet Ruffle Mini Dress, £65, Joanie

The Vampire's Wife dresses don't come cheap; in fact, many choose to rent them as they are pretty memorable and very distinctive.

Princess Kate wore a dress by the same designer in March

Shoppers are looking at around £1,500 as a starting price if they wish to purchase the shorter version and £2,000 and over for a longer length.

Don't worry though, we've found a great lookalike from Joanie - a brand loved by Holly Willoughby. The 'Bellisima Velvet Ruffle Mini Dress' in scarlet costs a purse-friendly £65 and we think you will agree, looks uncannily like the designer. All sizes are currently available online and the colour and sumptuous material make for a great Christmas Day dress.

