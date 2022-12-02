Princess Beatrice looks gorgeous in iconic Burberry belted coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Beatrice is quite the social butterfly at the moment! The beautiful redhead royal went to the Mrs. Alice Christmas Cocktails at De Gournay, in London, on Thursday evening.

We loved her stunning outfit, which consisted of a dress, which was covered with a waist-cinching Burberry trench coat in caramel.

The iconic style not only kept her warm but gave her a super sleek look. The mother-of-one's ensemble was known as the 'Kensington' which is a double-breasted design that boasts a matching belt and statement buttons.

The £2,290 number is stocked at My Theresa and the website says of the style: "Burberry’s signature silhouette, the trench coat, is taken to new heights of luxury with this bronze iteration.

Beatrice looked amazing in her Burberry coat

"Featuring a vintage check under collar and brown leather buckle, it’s cut from Italian-woven cashmere to a relaxed silhouette with an accompanying belt, which can be fastened to cinch the waist or tied to drape down the back."

Beatrice's coat:

Burberry Kensington cashmere trenchcoat, £ 2,290, My Theresa

If this look is a little out of your price range, we've found a fab high street alternative. Keep scrolling for more details.

Get the look!

Camel Italian Virgin Wool Collared Belted Coat, £319.20, Karen Millen

Beatrice wasn't the only royal who wore Burberry that day - the Princess of Wales did too!

Kate looking beautiful in a body-con dress by Burberry in Boston

Kate attended the launch of Prince William's Earthshot Prize in Boston. The mother-of-three wore a beautiful fitted tartan dress by the luxury label that featured a rounded neckline, long sleeves, a traditional crimson, navy and fern green colourway and draped asymmetric side detailing. So chic, don't you agree?

She added a bespoke Alexander McQueen coat, and a carried a lovely Mulberry bag, known as the 'Amberley Small Satchel Bag'. Flying the flag for British designers, the mother-of-three also rocked a pair of Emmy London heels. Divine!

