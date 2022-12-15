Princess Eugenie just wore the most fabulous festive coat - check out the fringe detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie looked radiant on Thursday evening as she supported the rest of the royal family at Westminster Abbey, attending the Together At Christmas carol service with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The mother-of-one arrived at the venue smiling for the cameras, despite the chills! Christmas spirit radiates, don't you think?

The mother-of-one looked wonderful, an amazing tartan coat with unique fringe detail at the hem by Weekend MaxMara. She wore her dark brown hair in a lightly waved style and added knee-high boots in black.

The carol service is supported by the Royal Foundation and recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrated and showcased the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrive at the concert

The 2022 service is dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspirational guests who had been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them.

Eugenie, 32, attends the concert every year and in 2021, she turned heads in a really directional coat.

The mother of baby August donned a gorgeous racing green design with gold buttons at the front and a voluminous shape. It was cape style and has been seen on many fashion influencers over the years.

Princess Eugenie at the concert in 2021

For the winter outing, Eugenie paired the coat with black tights and knee-high leather look boots. Her hair was styled in loose curls and a slick of pink lipstick and a hint of blush was added for the occasion.

The coat had been in the royal's wardrobe for a while - we memorably saw Eugenie wear it in 2018 when she attended a Sunday church service.

