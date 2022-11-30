6 stylish cape coats inspired by the royals: From Princess Kate to Queen Letizia & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A timeless trend, the cape coat remains a winter staple among many of our favourite royal ladies, including Princess Kate, Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Princess Eugenie. Turns out Princess Diana – AKA the original fashion influencer – was also a fan, debuting a forest green design during a trip to Chesterfield in 1981.

Obsessed with this right royal trend? Us too, and luckily Karen Millen, River Island, and Ted Baker are just some of the brands with plenty of chic cape coats available to shop. Here are the ones we've got our eyes on…

Best cape coats 2022

Brown Longline Cape Coat, £85, River Island

River Island's version belongs in Princess Kate's wardrobe. Designed in a similar shade to her go-to Max Mara coat, we reckon she'd absolutely adore it.

Military Green Cape Coat, £279, Karen Millen

Karen Millen's design is just like the forest green cape coat worn by Princess Eugenie to the Together At Christmas Community Carol Service in 2021.

Navy Cape Coat, £79, River Island

This elegant navy number is a seasonal must-have. An everyday staple, it can be layered over everything from jeans and a T-shirt to the prettiest partywear.

Wool Blend Cape Coat, £120, Phase Eight

Available in an on-trend camel shade, Phase Eight's sophisticated cape coat is giving us major Meghan Markle vibes. Who knows, maybe we'll see her wearing it soon?!

Coast Funnel Neck Formal Cape Coat, £80.92, Debenhams

Reduced by 20% off in the sale, Coast's wine-coloured cape coat is trending right now, so you better act fast if you want to wear it this winter.

Teal Italian Virgin Wool Funnel Neck Cape Coat, £263, Karen Millen

We're obsessed with this ink-blue number, which boasts a similar caped shoulder detail to Princess Kate's Mulberry cape coat.

