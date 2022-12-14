Princess Charlene channels Meghan Markle in fitted trousers - do you see it? The Monégasque royal was all about the neutrals on Tuesday

Princess Charlene of Monaco put her most fashionable foot forward as she stepped out in Monte Carlo on Tuesday. The wife of Prince Albert joined her husband to attend a Christmas gifts distribution event at La Croix Rouge.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the elegant royal looked immaculate in a tonal ensemble, switching up her usual statement wardrobe for an understated, effortlessly chic getup. Princess Charlene donned an 'Emotion' camel hair trench coat, a cashmere silk jersey in a caramel hue and 'Flavin' tapered pants, all from royal-favourite fashion designer Akris.

The mother-of-two slipped into a pair of coffee-coloured pointed-toe heels, accessorising with a waist-cinching belt and delicate pearl stud earrings.

Her signature pixie cut was swept to the side, as she added a lashing of mascara and balmy blush to complement her icy blonde tresses.

Princess Charlene's muted ensemble was a change from her usual colourful outfits

Royal fashion fans were quick to share their love for the Monégasque royal's autumnal wardrobe. "The Princess has style to spare. with all due respect to all the others. simple and essential, as true elegance is," penned a fan on Instagram account @royalfashionpolice.

"I love to see her happy and this look fits her perfectly!" agreed another, while a third wrote: "Giving off very strong Meghan vibes".

Princess Charlene's caramel-hued ensemble comes just after Meghan Markle revealed the real reason she only wore neutral tones whilst living and working in the UK.

In her new Netflix docuseries with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex confessed that during her time as a working royal, style etiquette was something she took incredibly seriously.

Princess Charlene's outfit was very similar to the one Meghan wore in 2020

"Most of the time that I was in the UK, I rarely wore colour," said Meghan, revealing that there was "thought" in her neutral sartorial choices.

The mother-of-two admitted she leaned into wearing tonal hues, such as camel, beige and white, in order to "blend in" and not "stand out" against more senior members of the royal family like the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Princess of Wales.

