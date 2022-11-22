Princess Kate would love this new-in H&M festive polo neck jumper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

One of the best things about the colder weather is the lovely snuggly winterwear – and it’s even better if it’s royal-approved! We were browsing the new-in section at H&M and this lovely polo-neck jumper caught our eye – and it has Princess Kate’s name all over it.

It’s in a lovely festive red shade, with dropped shoulders and long sleeves – and it really reminds us of the polo neck that Kate wore last year at the Forward Trust charity event last year. We bet she'd adore it.

Rib-knit polo-neck jumper £17.99 / $24.99, H&M

The great thing about this lovely winter wardrobe staple is that it’s a wallet-busting £17.99 (or $24.99 for US customers), and if red really isn’t your thing, it’s actually available in dusky blue, cream and classic black too. Would it be wrong to buy it all the different shades?

It seems festive red polo necks are a bit of a thing this season – we also spotted a super soft version on the virtual shelves at M&S with a stylish relaxed fit.

Soft touch ribbed polo-neck jumper £29.50 / $51.99, Marks & Spencer

Polo necks are a godsend in winter – the roll neck keeps the heat in, and they’re so versatile – you can elevate a pair of jeans just by throwing one on. You could even combine with a long pleated skirt, just like Kate did last year.

