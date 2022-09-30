Meghan Markle looks radiant in new photos taken days before the Queen's death

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured in mourning colours for much of her UK visit following the death of her husband Prince Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

MORE: 3 times Meghan Markle paid tribute to Queen at funeral we bet you missed

However, new photos taken just days before Her Majesty passed away show Meghan wearing a chic camel co-ord. Shortly before she delivered a keynote address at the One Young World Summit in Manchester, the royal took part in an intimate roundtable discussion on 5 September, moderated by Irish writer Sinéad Burke, which focused on advancing gender equality and inclusion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harry and Meghan's touching moments during the funeral

In photos taken by Misan Harriman, Meghan posed alongside delegates including Swara Patel, Founder of The Period Society, who spoke on the impacts of period poverty and Shilpa Yalagadda, Founder of Pink Coconuts, who shared her approach to supporting women-led businesses.

Meghan opted for a knitted, short-sleeved top with a collar, which she teamed with high-waisted belted trousers in a complementing camel hue and matching heels.

READ: Princess Kate looks refined in slick tailored suit for surprise outing

RELATED: 5 unique royal beauty treatments: Bee venom facials, ice-chamber sessions, tattoos and more

The couple took part in a roundtable discussion on 5 September. Photo: Misan Harriman

Her hair was styled into a slick ponytail with gold accessories that highlighted her glowing complexion, including chunky hoops and layered bracelets. Harry looked equally as smart in a black suit with a white open-collared shirt and suede shoes.

Brandon Maxwell trousers, £1,278, Moda Operandi

Knit polo top, £66, Ted Baker

The Duchess' business-chic outfit was a marked change from the one she was pictured wearing for the summit that evening, which marked her first public appearance in the UK since the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June.

The Duchess wore a chic camel outfit. Photo: Misan Harriman

For the poignant event, which brings together young leaders from more than 190 countries, Meghan turned heads in a bold red ensemble from AnotherTomorrow. It was made up of a pair of slick high-waisted trousers and an effortlessly elegant silk blouse.

Duchess Meghan was pictured at the One Young World summit later that evening

Meghan amped up her monochrome ensemble with a pair of vibrant red court shoes from celebrity-favourite brand Aquazzura. She appeared to be sporting the same jewellery and sophisticated updo as she had earlier in the day.

Meghan joined Prince Harry and the royal family for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Just two days later, the Queen sadly passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral with Harry's father King Charles III and aunt Princess Anne by her side. The mother-of-two supported her husband in the following days, with the couple attending the monarch's funeral on 19 September.

Meghan looked elegant yet sombre in a black cape dress by Stella McCartney and a hat by Stephen Jones for Dior, which was the same style she wore in June for the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

READ: Princess Beatrice looks beautiful for first outing since the Queen's funeral

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.