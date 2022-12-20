Queen Letizia channels Princess Kate in fitted suit and quirky heels Green was the tone of choice for the fashion-forward royal

Experimentation is a phrase that has become synonymous with Queen Letizia of Spain's style. The Spanish royal is truly daring in the wardrobe department. However, on occasion, she likes to strip it back and showcase a timeless look to add to her archive of showstopping pieces.

quWOW: Queen Letizia wows in unorthodox midi dress and thigh-high boots

On Monday, the 50-year-old royal attended an annual meeting of the directors of The Cervantes Institute centers at the old Royal Hospital of Granada. For the smart event, Queen Letizia donned an outfit crafted by her favourite designer Carolina Herrera.

WATCH: Queen Letizia of Spain's Style Evolution

Loading the player...

The mother-of-two stepped out in a dark forest green suit featuring a fitted, single-breasted blazer and coordinating tailored trousers. The wool-blend set was paired with a simple white T-shirt and a striking pair of monochrome leather and suede heels by Magrit. We're certain Princess Kate would approve as she loves a dark-toned suit look.

WOW: Queen Letizia reigns supreme in off-the-shoulder midi dress and heels

Queen Letizia wore her chocolate locks down loose with a slightly off-centre parting and showed off her signature glamorous beauty blend.

Queen Letizia of Spain looked ethereal in emerald green

A tinge of twinkle was added to her unusually modest look in the form of a pair of rose gold earrings that encircled precious stones such as emeralds and diamonds.

The royal never misses a beat when it comes to style

Royal fans adored Letizia's latest sartorial success and flocked to social media to share the positive thoughts on the outfit. "Love love love, and the earrings in particular, beautiful!!" one wrote, while another added: "The suit looks great and fits her well." A third commented: "She looks great!! Great suit!" A fourth agreed, noting: "Love this! She looks fantastic in this suit! Love that it's a repeat too."

Letizia greeted crowds as she arrived at the event

Last Friday, Queen Letizia once again demonstrated her unmatched styling skills as she stepped out to attend a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the FAD Youth Foundation. The royal, who has come to be known as the royal who can rock anything, pushed her sartorial boundaries by opting for a unique outfit which left fans in awe.

SEE: Queen Letizia makes a statement in glittering ballgown and heels

The 50-year-old sported a snug charcoal grey midi dress designed by Adolfo Dominguez, which featured a sumptuous knit fabric and an unconventional yet highly glamorous scarf-collar. Queen Letizia teamed her statement number with a pair of over-the-knee suede boots, adding another winter-ready touch to her seasonal aesthetic.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.