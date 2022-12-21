Zara Tindall just wore a very bold mini dress for family Christmas lunch

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's no denying Zara Tindall has impeccable taste when it comes to fashion, and her latest outfit is certainly a winner!

The 41-year-old, who is married to rugby star Mike Tindall, was pictured leaving Windsor Castle after King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch wearing a chic dress from ME+EM.

The number, called the Delicate Geo Fit + Flare Short Dress, retails at £250 – and is the perfect addition for anyone's winter wardrobe.

The blue printed satin dress boasts a flirty fit-and-flare shape, a floaty hemline, shirred cuffs and pockets. With her hair slicked away from her face, Zara teamed her outfit with a classic black overcoat.

She was pictured arriving by car at the festive bash in Berkshire with husband Mike Tindall and their three children – Mia, eight, Lena, four, and one-year-old Lucas.

Zara wearing a chic number from ME+EM photo credit - Kerry Davies

The sighting comes shortly after Princess Anne's daughter joined the Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey for the Together At Christmas carol concert last Thursday.

The mother-of-three looked as gorgeous as ever, wearing a burgundy coat by Karen Millen. She wasn't the only royal wearing that rich-coloured hue as Princess Kate had also opted for a burgundy colour palette along with Princess Charlotte and Kate's younger sister Pippa Middleton.

Princess Anne was also in attendance photo credit - Kerry Davies

Meanwhile, Zara and her family are set to be among the royal party who will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla for their first Christmas since the Queen passed away in September.

The royal family have celebrated Christmas separately for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the late Queen spending the festive period at Windsor Castle last year and in 2020.

