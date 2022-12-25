Zara and Mike Tindall joined by their daughter Lena for surprise Christmas walkabout The royal family are making memories this Christmas

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike looked every inch the proud parents as they greeted royal well-wishers alongside their middle daughter Lena, 4, during their first Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham.

This marks the first time the couple has brought any of their three children on the traditional walkabout, which was put on hold for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's not known why the couple's eldest daughter Mia, 8, and their son Luca, 1, weren't with the trio, but the Tindall's weren't short of family company, with other attendees including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Lena, four, appeared to be in great spirits as she walked towards the church with the rest of the party.

Back in 2019, former rugby star Mike opened up about the royals' family get-together during the festive period. The dad-of-three explained at the time that the children of the family get their very own table to sit on - in a different room!

Zara, Mike and Lena looked jolly walking to church

Speaking on JOE UK's House of Rugby podcast, he said: "I didn't drink actually, this is the other one, the family lunch there must be about 70 of us there - there are seven tables and the kiddies have their own little one in a different room. I was on Prince Charles' table. It was lovely, really good."

Lena Tindall was on her first public walkabout

Mike was also asked if the royals take part in Secret Santa, to which he replied: "Not on that day - no."

