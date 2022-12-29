Cheeky Prince Louis' adorable Christmas Day coat is still in stock – hurry!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

How cute was Prince Louis when he joined his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales at Sandringham for the royal family's annual Christmas Day walkabout? We have been obsessing about his outfit ever since - and, good news, it's still in stock.

The cheeky four-year-old royal, who delighted royal fans when he opened his coat to showcase his adorable festive look (complete with red corduroy shorts and knee-high socks) in all its glory, wore a timeless navy coat from beloved children's brand Trotters. The beautiful wool piece boasted a contrasting Peter Pan velvet collar, looking more like a designer item than a high street buy.

You can still shop little Louis' exact coat on the John Lewis website in smaller sizes, with ages two to four still available. It also comes in a pretty light blue hue.

Matching velvet-covered buttons and fine piping detailing make it a timeless and unisex piece that will see your own little prince or princess through many winters to come.

Prince Louis looked adorable in a navy Trotters coat

We guarantee Prince Louis will spark a new trend for navy kids' coats – and this wouldn't be the first time this has happened.

Princess Kate always dresses her children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George in classic clothing.

Trotters Heritage Kids' Double Breasted Coat, £160 - £180, John Lewis

HELLO! previously chatted to children's fashion designer Rachel Riley, who told us she believes the mother-of-three first started the trend for dressing children more traditionally when Prince George was born in 2013.

She said: "It's very common these days to see children running around in smocked outfits and classic styles and I would attribute this renaissance to Prince George and in particular his mother's choices when it came to what she dressed him in when he was little.

Prince Louis' siblings George and Charlotte also attended

"As we always say, classic style never goes out of fashion!" Very true… just ask Prince Louis!

Christmas Day marked Louis' debut Christmas Day walkabout at Sandringham. Traditionally, royal children only attended the church service when they were a little older.

Prince William was aged five and Prince Harry was aged seven when they first went. However, Prince William and Kate took Princess Charlotte along when she was a toddler.

