Princess Eugenie stays true to personal stay on Christmas Day

Another outing for Princess Eugenie means another lovely look for us to coo over. The royal attended her family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham hosted by King Charles and Camilla Queen Consort, and of course, she served up yet another feminine look for the event.

Princess Eugenie donned a coordinating grey coat and headband, accessorised with black leather boots and gold earrings, making for a magical Christmas Day outfit.

The mother-of-one is known for her love of headbands, often wearing them to royal occasions. This Christmas, she effortlessly styled her auburn locks beneath the accessory.

Makeup-wise, she wore her usual radiant complexion; a peachy skin tone, a flutter of mascara and a dusting of rosy blush perfectly complementing her lowkey festive attire.

Princess Eugenie is known to love wearing headbands

Her sister Princess Beatrice beamed beside her, turning out a fabulously festive outfit that consisted of a bold green coat with matching fancy hat.

The stylish royal attended the traditional Sandringham Christmas alongside Zara and Mike Tindall who headed to the Norfolk estate for a church service at St Mary's Magdalene. The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance.

Princess Beatrice wore a statement hat on Christmas Day

We like to think that winter dressing is one of the princess' niches and my oh my, is she good at it. Last week, Princess Eugenie enjoyed a date night with her husband Jack Brooksbank. For the sweet outing which took place at Maison Estelle in the Soho area of London, Eugenie offered up a style masterclass in seasonal style, with a helping hand from MaxMara.

The mother-of-one stepped out in a brown checked coat by Weekend MaxMara, that featured a snug wool-blend tweed, a wide lapel collar, cuff tab-embellished raglan sleeves, double-breasted buttons, a carefully tailored construction and a playful fringed hemline for maximum wow-factor effect.

