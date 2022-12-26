Cheeky Prince Louis shows off his outfit in adorable moment during Christmas walkabout The four-year-old royal was the star of the show

Christmas Day marked a heartwarming milestone for the Prince and Princess of Wales, as it was the first time all three of their children took part in the annual Christmas walkabout at Sandringham - and Prince Louis stole the show.

Prince Louis, aged four, looked so smart as he joined his family in the walk to St Mary Magdalene Church with his parents and older siblings Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven. Wearing a double-breasted navy jacket lined with a faux fur collar and neat pleats, the young royal delighted onlookers with his surprise appearance.

WATCH: Prince Louis joins royal family for first Christmas walkabout in Sandringham

Loading the player...

One moment, however, caught the eye of royal fans. As the four-year-old royal made his way to the church with his family, he parted his coat to show off his adorable festive outfit - complete with red corduroy shorts and knee-high navy socks.

Prince Louis even shook the hands of royal fans who lined the Sandringham walk, accepting Christmas gifts and delighting in the festive excitement with his older siblings.

TRENDING NOW: Supernanny reacts to Prince William and Princess Kate's 'careful' parenting technique at Queen's funeral

Prince Louis gave royal fans a glimpse at his festive outfit

Royal fans were quick to take to Twitter to reflect on his playful antics. "He’s such a cutie - never a dull moment," wrote one fan, as another penned: "He is so cute! Great personality!".

Acknowledging his cheeky fashion moment, another fan penned: "Prince Louis said: Me and my sister are matching and you need to know it'." So cute!

MORE: 21 times royal children were caught being naughty in public

READ: Supernanny reacts to Duchess Kate's parenting of cheeky Prince Louis - and it's not what you'd expect

Back in June, Prince Louis charmed the nation with his hilarious antics at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. While his older brother and sister were on their best behaviour, the event was all too exciting for little Louis.

The young royal did not make an appearance at his great-grandmother's funeral in September, though his older siblings did.

The young royal was gifted presents from the crowd at Sandringham

Marking their first Christmas without the late Queen, Prince William and Princess Kate were among the senior members of the royal family to join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at their Norfolk residence. Also in attendance were Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

READ NEXT: The Queen's gift for great-grandchildren George, Charlotte and Louis is a stunning heirloom

All you wanted to know about Royalty and more! Listen to our brand new podcast all about the royals.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.