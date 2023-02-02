Princess Kate’s new spring handbag, revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate's favourite handbag brand Aspinal has come to our spring fashion rescue with the latest version of its bestselling Mayfair bag.

Princess Kate favours the lilac, black and green versions of the classic structured leather bag but mark our words, we bet we'll see her carrying Aspinal's new Mayfair colourway – heritage blue.

Midi Mayfair Bag in Heritage Blue, £595/$810, Aspinal

The fresh shade of blue is a colour Kate has worn previously, and is as timeless a palette as it is on-trend.

The mother-of-three will no doubt love the fact her firm favourite handbag was just released in this beautiful blue, in three Mayfair sizes – midi, mini and the cute nano too.

Mini Mayfair Bag, £495/$670, Aspinal

We know Kate loves a non-classic coloured accessory, as she has the Mayfair in a pastel lilac – this blue small croc design will weave into her colour palette with ease.

Princess Kate is a pastel dream carrying the Aspinal Midi Mayfair bag in lilac

And if blue isn’t for Kate or you, there’s a gorgeous green too. Named the ‘fern’, the springy green can also be seen on all Mayfair sizing.

Midi Mayfair Bag in Fern, £595/$810, Aspinal

Kate will want to share the Aspinal news with fellow royal Zara Tindall, who carries Aspinal’s Camera Bag time and time again - see how Zara styles the bag in these pictures; the across the body style bag is also now available in the new fern green and the heritage blue to come.

Camera A Bag in Fern Pebble, £295/$400, Aspinal

Joining the Aspinal fan club is Pippa Middleton, who’s go-to Aspinal bag is the roomy London Tote. If she’s looking to update her collection, the London Tote in new heritage blue will have her spring aesthetic sorted.

London Tote in Heritage Blue Pebble, £650/$885, Aspinal

As well as the royal favourite Aspinal bags, the new springy colourways have been extended across the Aspinal collection including the Madison Tote, Milly Bag and Micro Lottie.

Micro Lottie in Fern Pebble, £395/$540, Aspinal

Rounding off the spring Aspinal line-up is a new finish, a monogram embossed pebble, in midnight navy and ivory, as seen on the Camera Bag and leather accessories like the London Phone Pouch, coming soon along with some of the label's key styles in latte and midnight blue.

Ella Phone Pouch in Latte Lizard, £125/$170, Aspinal

Blue and green should always be seen, don't you agree?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.