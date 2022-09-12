Lady Louise Windsor's bittersweet start to university amid recent heartache The Queen's granddaughter has had a turbulent start to university

It was a heartbreaking start to university for the Queen's 18-year-old granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who enrolled in St Andrews University to study English just two days before the longest-reigning British monarch died.

It is understood Lady Louise rushed back to Balmoral to be with her family. On Saturday she joined her mother, the Countess of Wessex, to view tributes left for the Queen at Balmoral, alongside Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Queen’s grandchildren Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

The royal was photographed later with her father, the Earl of Wessex, in a black car as they joined their royal family members and headed to a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church, a small church often frequented by Her Majesty during her stays at Balmoral.

St Andrews is just a two-hour drive away from the Queen's Scottish residence where she spent her final moments.

Lady Louise viewed tributes for the Queen outside Balmoral

It was a bittersweet beginning to the academic year for Lady Louise, who earned her place at the prestigious University after achieving the required grades in her A Level results.

In a statement released earlier this year, a royal spokesperson announced: "Having received her A Level results today, Lady Louise will start at St Andrews University in September to study English."

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex's eldest child studied hard for her exams at St Mary's School Ascot. Her chosen subjects were English, History, Politics and Drama.

The young royal's success, however, was no doubt tainted by the sad loss of her grandmother this week, which saw Lady Louise leave university to be with her family.

Lady Louise is the daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex

Lady Louise shared an incredibly close relationship with her grandparents and marked a poignant moment this summer when she led an emotional procession at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, driving her late grandfather's carriage.

The Queen looked solemn but proud of the 18-year-old as she took part in the procession to mark the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' event this summer.

Lady Louise's appearance was all the more special given she inherited her passion for equestrianism from the Queen, and carriage riding from Prince Philip, who was a key figure in helping to establish it as a sport in Britain.

