These Chelsea boots are a Princess Kate staple – we’re calling it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate’s favourite ankle boots have passed us by – until now.

The mum-of-three was recently spotted in a pair of classic Blundstone boots, and a quick delve into the archive saw us discover Kate has worn the celeb-loved footwear time and time again.

This week, the Princess of Wales wore the Chelsea boots ahead of the launch of the new film, Shaping Us, as part of the royal’s Early Years campaign. Pictured with Roman Kemp, Kate added a fair isle sweater and jeans to complete her outdoorsy look - watch the video below to see Kate's look in full and discover more about her new campaign.

Always pairing with jeans, Princess Kate appears to have a few styles of the Blundstone on speed dial, including a pair in rustic brown.

Blundstone Boots in Rustic Brown, £165, Seasalt Cornwall

Scroll back to this time last year, and she was seen wearing the leather vegan style while on a solo shopping trip in London.

Blundstone Chelsea Boots in Vegan Leather, £119, Tower London

Kate also packed the celeb-loved boots for the royal tour of Denmark in 2022, again wearing with skinny jeans and a sweater.

Princess Kate packed her Blundstone boots for a royal tour last year

The Australian brand’s sturdy but stylish footwear isn’t just a royal fave, but worn by stars including Lily Collins, Emma Watson and David Beckham.

A quick skim of shoppers’ reviews of the boots and it’s clear to see why they have a cult following. “Sturdy and comfortable” said one with another calling them a “fantastic pair of boots.” Others call them “lightweight and durable” and “perfect for countryside walks and city trips too.”

As well as Kate’s go-to design, there’s a lug sole version for a chunkier look.

Blundstone Lug Sole Chelsea Boot, £228, Free People

Dog walking boots have never looked so cool!

