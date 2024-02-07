8 best dog walking boots for women to keep your feet warm, dry and of course, stylish

I love an excuse to buy something new and thanks to my dog I’ve had to invest in a few pairs of women's dog walking boots. He’s six now, and considering I walk him daily, I think I know a thing or two about how important a good pair of ladies waterproof dog walking boots are. I’ve definitely fallen into the trap of wearing my favourite winter boots when walking my pup and inevitably ruining them. Treading those pavements twice-daily isn’t the best for my cute chunky boots, not to mention the dirt, mud and puddles.

Of course, you can wear your normal shoes or boots for dog walks but us seasoned dog walkers know that they soon get worn out or ruined or become uncomfortable when you’re racking up over 10,000 steps a day. Since you’re out in all weathers and terrains, investing in a pair of boots just for walking your dog will not only save your favourite pair, but your feet too.

What to look for in the best ladies dog walking boots

A good dog walking boot should be comfortable (you’ll be walking a lot in them), waterproof (who knows with the British weather) and hard-wearing (you want them to last). Extra grips can be a bonus too, to cover all types of terrain and if they’re warm it’s an added bonus. If not, a pair of thick walking socks should help keep your feet toasty.

Look for rambling boots and hiking boots, those designed for avid walkers, as they’ll bear the qualities that you’re looking for too. You can go for the lighter versions, or those from high street brands like John Lewis, Amazon or Millets – you don’t have to be shopping at niche stores to find them.

The best dog walking boots are practical, stylish and waterproof

A good dog walking boot not only scores major points on the practicality scale, but there’s plenty of stylish pairs too so you don’t have to scrimp on style for substance.

How I chose the best ladies boots for dog walking