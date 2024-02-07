8 best dog walking boots for women to keep your feet warm, dry and of course, stylish

I love an excuse to buy something new and thanks to my dog I’ve had to invest in a few pairs of women's dog walking boots. He’s six now, and considering I walk him daily, I think I know a thing or two about how important a good pair of ladies waterproof dog walking boots are. I’ve definitely fallen into the trap of wearing my favourite winter boots when walking my pup and inevitably ruining them. Treading those pavements twice-daily isn’t the best for my cute chunky boots, not to mention the dirt, mud and puddles.
Of course, you can wear your normal shoes or boots for dog walks but us seasoned dog walkers know that they soon get worn out or ruined or become uncomfortable when you’re racking up over 10,000 steps a day. Since you’re out in all weathers and terrains, investing in a pair of boots just for walking your dog will not only save your favourite pair, but your feet too.
What to look for in the best ladies dog walking boots
A good dog walking boot should be comfortable (you’ll be walking a lot in them), waterproof (who knows with the British weather) and hard-wearing (you want them to last). Extra grips can be a bonus too, to cover all types of terrain and if they’re warm it’s an added bonus. If not, a pair of thick walking socks should help keep your feet toasty.
Look for rambling boots and hiking boots, those designed for avid walkers, as they’ll bear the qualities that you’re looking for too. You can go for the lighter versions, or those from high street brands like John Lewis, Amazon or Millets – you don’t have to be shopping at niche stores to find them.
A good dog walking boot not only scores major points on the practicality scale, but there’s plenty of stylish pairs too so you don’t have to scrimp on style for substance.
How I chose the best ladies boots for dog walking
Personal experience: As a dog owner, I am pretty well versed in what makes a good dog walking boot. I’ve been walking my dog, Sal, twice a day for the past five plus years and I’ve gone through enough pairs of trainers and boots to know what works – and what isn’t worth it.
Trusted reviews: Since I’ve not tried every boot on the high street, I’ve done my research from reading online reviews to highlight those that get great reviews across the board. I’ve even included a pair Princess Kate has been known to sport.
Waterproof: Having a waterproof boot is a bonus for dog walking, and I’ve included as many waterproof dog walking boots as possible – no-one wants soggy feet.
Material: These boots need to be long-lasting and hard-wearing, and I’ve included as many as possible that score top marks in those categories, or feature well known hard-wearing materials like leather.
Sole: Grippy soles – doesn’t sound glam but is essential for dog walking, since you’re going out in all weather conditions. Not to mention if an over-excited dog pulls you, you need something that’ll ground you as much as possible!
John Lewis Dog Walking Boots
Merrell Siren 4 Thermo Dog Walking Boots
Sizes: 3-8
Colours: Tobacco
Shipping: Free delivery with a £50 spend; or £4.50 for standard delivery.
Returns: Within 30 days
Editor's note: "From the NASA designed insulation to the thick but lightweight sole, Merrell's boots look cool and comfortable for those dog walks.
"I've scanned the reviews and many shoppers love them for being sturdy but lightweight, a winning combo if you ask me. Plus, they're waterproof - tick!"
Blundstone Dog Walking Boots
Blundstone Boots
Sizes: 4-8
Colours: Black, brown, navy
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend
Returns: Free within 28 days of purchase
Editor's notes: "These are the ones Princess Kate has been spotted in multiple times. Not always on a dog walk, but for more casual royal engagements too.
"Reviews all applaud them for being "super comfortable" and critically, that they don't need breaking in. They appear to be true to size, so pick your usual size when buying."
Millets Dog Walking Boots
Peter Storm Women's Buxton Waterproof Walking Boots
Sizes: 4-8
Colours: Brown mix
Shipping: Free delivery on orders over £60
Returns: Free within 28 days of purchase
Editor's note: "These boots look like they mean business, and are not only waterproof but also breathable, an important factor for sunnier days.
"Created from faux suede and mesh, the sole looks incredible durable and according to the brand, are made to withstand all terrains, from slippering to uneven."
Sorel Dog Walking Boots
Sorel Hi-Line Chelsea Boots
Sizes: 3-8
Colours: Black
Shipping: Free delivery with a £40 spend
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "Sorel are my go-to for my dog walking boots as they're comfortable and long-lasting and pretty stylish too.
"I've always found them to be very true to size, even for my wider feet, and I'm going to add these Chelsea boot-style shoes to my wardrobe. I love the black and tan contrast with the gum sole offering extra grip."
Amazon Dog Walking Boots
Dolomite Unisex Bota Cinquantaquattro Boots
Sizes: 2-14
Colours: 22 available, from black to tan, navy to red
Shipping: From £1.99
Returns: Free returns available on some colours
Editor's note: "Amazon has hundreds of brands and styles of ladies dog walking boots but these Dolomite boots got my attention thanks to its near-perfect reviews.
"Comfortable seemed to be the word most shoppers used on these boots, with others commenting that they were comfy from the first wear. A few commented that the heel wore out quicker than expected."
Decathlon Dog Walking Boots
Grisport Lady Tycoon Walking Boots
Sizes: 4-8
Colours: Pink
Shipping: £2.49 for standard delivery
Returns: 365 days to return
Editor's note: "I couldn't resist including this joyously pink boots in this edit, as most dog walking boots are brown, black or tan. These are anything but classic in colour, but are timeless in style thanks to the hook and eye fastening, vibram rubber sole and waterproof, breathable lining.
"If lightweight is important to you, these weigh just 590g a pair so you'll barely feel you're wearing them!"
Grenson Dog Walking Boots
Grenson Nanette Boots
Sizes: 3-8
Colours: Black, tan, dark brown and beige
Shipping: £6.99 for standard delivery
Returns: Within 28 days
Editor's note: "These boots were big a few years ago but are still loved by the fashion pack for their longevity and style - really, is there a cooler walking boot?"
Marks & Spencer Dog Walking Boots
Marks & Spencer Waterproof Lace-Up Walking Boots
Sizes: 3-8
Colours: Black and tan
Shipping: Free delivery with a £60 spend; or free next-day click and collect from M&S stores.
Returns: Within 35 days
Editor's note: "These M&S boots are a great high street buy for your dog walks, with their waterproof material and grippy cleated soles.
"Of course, M&S have included their Insolia Flex® technology in these, which is designed to position your feet perfectly inside the boots for all-day comfort."