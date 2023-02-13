Princess Kate and Sophie Wessex handle a near-fashion faux pas in the best way The royal ladies get along so well and this resurfaced video taken at Buckingham Palace is one of our favourites

Princess Kate and the Countess of Wessex have enjoyed an increasingly close bond over the years as they share outdoor hobbies such as skiing and are both raising children in the public eye – and on one rare occasion, they even stepped out in remarkably similar outfits to the same event, on Sophie's birthday!

The Princess of Wales, 41, and Countess Sophie, who celebrated her 58th birthday last month, have carved out contrasting but complementary styles for themselves over the years. Whereas Kate is partial to bold prints and unusual earrings, Sophie will often don full-skirted midi lengths and pearls to a daytime event. However, in a wonderful resurfaced video clip from January 2020, fashion fans witnessed the precise moment that the royal ladies realised they were both wearing dazzlingly bright, red fit and flare dresses at Buckingham Palace.

Sophie and Kate share a chat after the amazing entrance

In the video, we see Kate in a shimmering red, mid-length Needle & Thread gown alongside her husband Prince William, 40, as they receive guests at the palace for their reception which marked the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

First Princess Anne, 72, steps forward wearing an eye-catching black and white check blazer and simple pencil skirt with her hair swept into a neat fold. The Queen's daughter is greeted with a kiss on each cheek from the royal couple.

The two royal ladies stand out in red

As the Princess Royal steps to one side to make a brief remark to Kate, Sophie enters, wearing a bright red mid-length frock by the designer Alaïa and a beaming smile.

Kate and Sophie both styled their outfits with pointed court shoes, but while the Princess opted for head-to-toe red with shiny stilettos, the Countess slipped into gold velvet high heels for the event, which coincided with her 55th birthday.

This was not the first time the duo have worn similar outfits with contrasting accessories. Fans loved the photograph of newlywed Kate on the balcony at Buckingham Palace in 2011 where she could be seen sharing a hearty laugh with Sophie. Both ladies wore pastel, V-neck, skirt suits. While Sophie wowed in head-to-toe pink with a pretty column hat, on this occasion it was Kate who switched things up with a contrasting black netted fascinator.

