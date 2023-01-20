King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's heartwarming tribute to Sophie Wessex revealed Happy birthday to the Countess of Wessex!

The Countess of Wessex has been inundated with birthday wishes from all over the world, and received a special tribute from her brother-in-law, King Charles, and his wife Queen Consort Camilla.

On Friday, Sophie marked 58th birthday – and the royal family's Instagram account shared a sweet snapshot of her from yesterday's outing at the Connaught Junior School in Bagshot, Surrey.

"[Birthday cake emoji] Wishing The Countess of Wessex a very Happy Birthday today," the tweet read. "Thank you Connaught School for the lovely cake during HRH's visit yesterday!"

Mum-of-two Sophie looked delighted as she was presented with a birthday cake during a school visit. The royal was also given a bunch of bright yellow flowers and Happy Birthday was sung by the children during the visit in which she opened the school's new dedicated space for science, technology, engineering, art and maths.

During the visit, which is helping to mark the school's 60-year anniversary, Sophie also planted a cherry blossom tree and heard about projects that the children are working on.

Ever since she married Prince Edward in June 1999, Sophie has dedicated herself to numerous causes and charities on behalf of the monarchy – and her loyalty and devotion made her a firm favourite and confidante of her late mother-in-law, the Queen.

🎂 Wishing The Countess of Wessex a very Happy Birthday today.



Thank you Connaught School for the lovely cake during HRH's visit yesterday! pic.twitter.com/zTBXeXuDhu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 20, 2023

The royal family shared this photo of Sophie on Friday

Sophie and Edward are the proud parents to two children: Lady Louise Windsor, 19, and James, Viscount Severn, 15. The couple work hard to try and give their children as normal an upbringing as possible

. Sophie previously spoke of Louise's surprise when she realised who her grandmother was. She shared: "Well, for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system. It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, 'Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the Queen.'

"And I asked her, 'Yes, how does that make you feel?' And she said, 'I don't understand.' I don't think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one Queen."

