8 scarf coats to shop if you're obsessed with Meghan Markle’s latest look

The scarf coat is the latest outerwear trend to dominate the street style set in recent months, and on Wednesday Meghan Markle was the latest celebrity to wear the coveted style as she stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles with Prince Harry.

The 41-year-old Duchess embodied minimalist chic in her beige Carolina Herrera scarf-coat hybrid, which she paired with cropped black leather trousers, Dior pumps, a Dior Pouchette clutch bag and diamond hoop earrings.

@anoukyve makes a case for scarf coats in Totême's trending jacket

Best scarf coats

If you want to emulate Meghan’s stunning look, we’ve found all of the most stylish scarf coats still available to shop now.

Valentina scarf coat, £398, Reiss

With her penchant for camel coats and the high street brand Reiss, we think Meghan would love this longline wool-blend jacket. It features an oversized lapel collar, self-tie belt and detachable scarf.

Totême scarf-neckline felt jacket, £720, Matches Fashion

The Totême coat that started the trend is still available to shop at Matches Fashion. A true investment piece, it’s made from a wool blend and features a scarf neckline and patch pockets.

Tove Roma scarf-detailed wool-blend coat, £745, Net-a-Porter

Tove's luxe navy coat has a draping panel that can be worn as a scarf for added warmth.

Aggi scarf coat micha nomad, £375, Wolf & Badger

This 70s-inspired scarf coat by Aggi has a cool plaid design and a flattering draped cut.

Marant Etoile Fringe-trimmed wool-blend scarf coat, £745, Mytheresa

For a cool, oversized fit, this fringe-trimmed scarf coat by Marant Etoile is so cosy.

Padded khaki scarf coat, £130, Albaray

Puffer scarfs were championed by the likes of Moncler last winter, and for a scarf coat in a padded style, look to Albaray. The jacket has a funnel neck and fleece-lined pockets.

The padded liner coat, £250, COS

This padded liner coat from COS features tonal vertical topstitching which creates subtle textured stripes and comes complete with a detachable scarf.

The Row Evia belted scarf coat, £3,450, Net-a-Porter

The Row's Evia scarf coat is made from panels of lightweight tonal silk-satin and twill that make it ideal for the transitional seasons. It has a coordinating belt to cinch the loose shape.

