What jacket to wear with a dress this summer: The fashion formulas to stick to

I am always wondering if I need to take a jacket with me, even in peak summer. And with the weather being annoyingly unpredictable, I've started to realise that a lightweight jacket isn't just a maybe buy during the summer months, but a necessity.

I tend to rely on a few summer jackets to wear with my floaty, airy dresses. Not only do they keep me warm, but they can make a more casual summer dress look smarter for the office. And ward off any aggressive air conditioning chills too.

There's an art to finding the right summer jacket to wear with a summer dress. The two need to work together, balancing out any extremities in proportion and style. That's not to say you can't go for a super formal jacket with a beach dress, but it can take a little trial and error to find the right fit.

A roomy jacket, for example, will balance out a figure-hugging dress while a cropped jacket looks beautiful with something more voluminous, as it cuts off at the waist and balances out a wider hem.

© Getty Summer dress and jacket inspo from SJP, Anna Kendrick, Alexa Chung and Blake Lively

I love a duster coat or lightweight trench with a midi, falling lower than the dress, and they're great for more formal dresses too. Denim jackets also look stunning with white, gingham, striped or leopard dresses.

A fringe jacket and cream dress are a match made in heaven, and you can really lean into any boho vibes with a suede tasselled jacket.

If you're headed to a festival this summer, a jacket is a no-brainer; fringed, utility and boho-inspired work well - obviously one with a hood is even better.

© Getty Olivia Palermo adds a bomber to her silky maxi dress

Naturally, you want to be wise to the material and fabric of a jacket. While you need something with some warmth, look for lightweight fabrics like cotton, denim and linen. Suede is a more dense fabric and will keep you toasty, so bear that in mind when you're pairing it with your summer dress; you want to be cosy, not sweat-drenched.

How I chose the best jackets to wear with dresses

Summer fabrics: Suede and leather aside, I've kept this edit on the airy side with lightweight fabrics featuring heavily.

The best jackets to wear with dresses

1. Utility Jacket

A utility jacket is perfect festival fodder. Channel your inner Kate Moss or Alexa Chung and even wear over sequins.

Scamp & Dude Khaki with Studded Bolt Utility Jacket © Scamp & Dude £140 at Scamp & Dude Shop Similar AT Boden

2. An Oversized Blazer

A winner whatever the weather, this instantly smartens up a summer dress for the office. Works well with most summer dresses, including mini to maxi.

3. A Linen Trenchcoat

A long, linen trench coat adds the drama to a simple T-shirt dress or cami maxi.

4. Duster Jacket

For a formal event, you can reach for a blazer or a long, breezy duster coat. They're a chic addition to a wedding guest dress, for the races or even a casual slip linen maxi.

Monsoon Elora Duster Jacket © Monsoon £112 at Monsoon

5. The lightly quilted jacket

I think a floral quilted jacket thrown on over a summer dress looks country chic; the bolder and brighter the pattern, the better.

6. A Fringed Jacket

Summer and fringing are a perfect match; stash this one for your outdoor concerts, festivals or BBQs and wear with white or cream dresses.

7. A Denim Jacket

If you don't already own one - and know how useful one is in the summer - make it your mission to buy one this summer. Whatever your summer dress, this will be your saviour.

H&M Denim Jacket © Next £38 AT Next

8. Bomber Jacket

Bomber Jackets in silky fabrics or satin mixes are beautiful paired with cotton maxi dresses.

Next Bubble Hem Bomber Jacket © Next £59 at Next

9. A barn jacket

Floral dresses and barn jackets are the combo you never knew you needed. It's cottagecore coded.

New Look Barn Jacket © New Look £29.99 at New Look

