Princess Beatrice surprises in incredible bridal lace cape with monogram detailing

Princess Beatrice delighted royal fans earlier this week as she posed in a floor-length lace cape with delicate monogram detailing.

The daughter of Prince Andrew looked so bridal in the delicate cape, which she was pictured wearing during her visit to the The National Gallery in London for the Hill House Home UK launch dinner on Wednesday.

© Getty Princess Beatrice was seated next to Alice Naylor-Leyland at the launch dinner

Beatrice's cape was embroidered with 'BY' for Beatrice of York, and the royal also posed alongside the cape during the dinner whilst draped across the back of her chair.

The 34-year-old looked so stylish for the event, wearing a flirty Hill House floral dress which she teamed with a white boucle jacket and glossy beige heels.

The dress, titled 'The Daphne' was crafted from cotton poplin, with a feminine scooped neckline and a romantic circle skirt.

© Getty Princess Beatrice just made a serious case for Hill House dresses

The gorgeous 'Red Shell Vine Stripe' is actually a collaboration with artist Leïla Dubus. The wallpaper-inspired design features hidden gems: jewels, shells, flowers, and charms.

Princess Beatrice of York wore her hair in a straight style, rounded off the elegant look with a touch of black eyeliner, a rosy blush, and a pink lip. Lovely!

The mother-of-one looked stunning in the bridal cape, but the royal moved away from the lace look for her own wedding. Beatrice married her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in 2020, choosing to follow in her grandmother's footsteps with her gown.

Beatrice wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown for her big day which she borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II. The dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta with ivory Duchess satin trims, diamante adornments and a checkered geometric bodice, and royal designer and close friend of the Queen added sleeves to the dress, making it suitable for Princess Beatrice's wedding day.

Princess Eugenie shared a sweet video of her sister Princess Beatrice visiting the Chelsea Flower Show

Angela, alongside royal dressmaker Stewart Parvin added romantic puffed sleeves to the gown to ensure it adhered to the rules of a place of worship, whereby bare shoulders are deemed inappropriate.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at the Royal Lodge in Windsor on 17 July 2020.

