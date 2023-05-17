6 yellow blazers to shop if you want to channel Princess Kate this summer

Princess Kate wore one of her most vibrant looks to date as she visited Bath in her gorgeous mustard yellow blazer, and the royal definitely made a case for adding the striking yellow shade to our wardrobes this summer.

The Princess of Wales looked radiant in her LK Bennett tailored blazer, which she teamed with a pair of white cigarette trousers and her favourite pair of Veja trainers as she attended the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event in light of Mental Health Awareness Month.

A yellow blazer is more versatile than you may think, and we recommend styling it with white pieces like Kate for a lovely daywear look, or opt for black leather trousers and heeled boots for a perfectly put-together evening ensemble.

If you're feeling inspired by Princess Kate's sunshine blazer, you're in luck. We've rounded up the best yellow blazers to shop now to brighten up your wardrobe this summer.

Best yellow blazers for summer

LK Bennett Yellow Blazer Channel the Princess of Wales with her exact LK Bennett tailored blazer. £359 AT LK BENNETT

Karen Millen Yellow Blazer Karen Millen's yellow blazer comes in the most amazing mustard shade, and it would look so chic teamed with the matching trousers. £52 AT KAREN MILLEN

ASOS Yellow Blazer ASOS's oversized mustard yellow blazer is giving us total 'cool girl' vibes. £124 AT ASOS

John Lewis Yellow Blazer John Lewis's fitted mustard yellow blazer is just stunning, and it will look so stylish teamed with heels or ballet flats. £89.99 AT JOHN LEWIS

NastyGal Yellow Blazer Why not team NastyGal's yellow blazer with fitted trousers for an elevated workwear look. £27 AT NASTYGAL

Boohoo Yellow Blazer Inject some colour into your wardrobe this spring with Boohoo's gorgeous yellow blazer. £30 AT BOOHOO

