6 yellow blazers to shop if you want to channel Princess Kate this summer

Princess Kate wore one of her most vibrant looks to date as she visited Bath in her gorgeous mustard yellow blazer, and the royal definitely made a case for adding the striking yellow shade to our wardrobes this summer.
The Princess of Wales looked radiant in her LK Bennett tailored blazer, which she teamed with a pair of white cigarette trousers and her favourite pair of Veja trainers as she attended the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event in light of Mental Health Awareness Month.
A yellow blazer is more versatile than you may think, and we recommend styling it with white pieces like Kate for a lovely daywear look, or opt for black leather trousers and heeled boots for a perfectly put-together evening ensemble.
If you're feeling inspired by Princess Kate's sunshine blazer, you're in luck. We've rounded up the best yellow blazers to shop now to brighten up your wardrobe this summer.
Best yellow blazers for summer
