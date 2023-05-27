Princess Beatrice looks straight out of a fairytale in flirtiest It-girl dress

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice of York attended The Hill House Home UK launch dinner on Thursday night

Princess Beatrice has really elevated her style of late and her wardrobe choices are fast becoming just as sought after as the Princess of Wales' iconic looks.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old royal put in a glamorous appearance at The Hill House Home UK launch dinner, held at The National Gallery in London. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter delighted onlookers in the most romantic dress – and we'll certainly be taking style notes.

Beatrice looked lovely in the Hill House design dubbed 'The Daphne'. The flirty number, crafted from cotton poplin, features smocking on the back, a slightly scooped neckline, and a flowy circle skirt.

The gorgeous 'Red Shell Vine Stripe' print Princess Eugenie's sister is wearing is actually a collaboration with artist Leïla Dubus. The wallpaper-inspired design features hidden gems: jewels, shells, flowers, and charms – how cute!

© Getty Princess Beatrice just made a serious case for Hill House dresses

The It-girl dress also comes in gingham, floral and black – so there's something to suit every personality.

Princess Beatrice completed her look with her Alice & Olivia 'Zeta Chain Cropped Jacket', the perfect pairing for such a feminine summer look. She added her Kurt Geiger 'Britton' nude heels – et voilà!

© Getty Princess Beatrice of York with Hill House founded Nell Diamond and Alice Naylor-Leyland

HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor Karen Silas says of the sought-after style: "Hill House dresses are all over Instagram, and Princess Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie are huge fans.

"A royal-approved dress for less than £150, plus it’s viral just for being so stylish and photogenic for summer - talk about a win-win."

The Princess was last seen during a surprise visit to the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, although her engagement almost went unnoticed.

The royal visited the garden designed by charity Horatio's Garden, for which her sister Princess Eugenie is patron, alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

© Getty Princess Beatrice's wardrobe is packed full of It-girl dresses

Looking lovely in a striped yellow midi dress and Chanel slingbacks, she added a fitted black blazer and wore her long hair in loose curls as usual.

Beatrice's dress appeared to be Jasper Conran's 'Blythe' shirt dress, which features a waist-cinching tie detail and full skirt.

© Instagram / @PrincessEugenie Princess Beatrice visited the Chelsea Flower Show with charity Horatio's Garden on Monday

Beatrice and Edoardo, who are parents to one-year-old Sienna, could be seen walking around the beautiful green space, filled with trees and colourful flowers.

It's no doubt set to be a busy few weeks for Beatrice and her family as her sister Eugenie's due date is fast approaching.

Princess Eugenie, who is expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, is now thought to be off on maternity leave.

