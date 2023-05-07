Princess Beatrice stuns in prettiest dress at rare royal engagement post-coronation

She stepped out at a 'Big Lunch' event in Windsor with Princess Eugenie

Princess Beatrice appeared at a rare royal engagement on Sunday as she attended a 'Big Lunch' event in Windsor alongside her sister Princess Eugenie.

Beatrice looked beautiful in a blue and white floral print dress paired with a fitted blue blazer with double button detailing. Her elegant, figure-skimming frock was reminiscent of Lady Louise Windsor's look from King Charles' coronation. ;

WATCH: Best fashion moments from the coronation

Princess Beatrice wore her auburn hair down in loose waves and opted for a smoky eye and a slick of soft pink lipstick. Keeping her look simple and classic, Beatrice accessorised with a delicate silver bracelet.

Eugenie and Beatrice are supporting their uncle King Charles at the Big Lunch celebration – of which many are happening all over the UK – aiming to "bring neighbours and communities together to share friendship, food and fun".

Taylor winning the colouring competition at the Chalfont St Giles coronation party, and being presented with the award by Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie!!! pic.twitter.com/7Yd0jTF6Rl — Tom Day (@tomday1980) May 7, 2023

The royal sisters are also expected to appear at the King's coronation concert this evening at Windsor Castle, alongside other members of the royal family.

READ NEXT: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi designs epic second bathroom - and wow

They will watch performances by Take That, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, veteran rock guitarist Steve Winwood, and Nicole Scherzinger of The Pussycat Dolls, alongside a crowd of around 20,000 members of the public.

The show, hosted by Paddington and Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville, will see Hollywood star Tom Cruise, Dynasty actress Dame Joan Collins, adventurer Bear Grylls and singer Sir Tom Jones appear via video message.

Sunday's celebrations come after Saturday's historic coronation ceremony of King Charles and Queen Camilla, which saw Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appear at Westminster Abbey with their husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked beautiful in a berry dress at King Charles' coronation

Princess Beatrice wore a striking dress in the boldest of raspberry hues from Beulah London. Featuring flutter sleeves and a midi skirt, the exquisite piece was perfectly paired with nude court shoes and her trademark, a statement headband from luxury headwear brand Emily London.

She added a pair of exquisite Garrard rose gold multi-stone earrings, retailing for an eye-watering £37,000, to complete the look.

Candid photos of Princess Beatrice at King Charles' coronation

© WPA Pool Princess Beatrice wore £30,833 earrings from Garrard & Co

© Getty Princess Beatrice braved the drizzle at Westminster Abbey to attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

© Stuart C. Wilson Princess Beatrice of York opted for chic gold headband

© Getty Princess Beatrice attended the coronation with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and sister Princess Eugenie

© WPA Pool Princess Beatrice wore a vibrant pink midi dress for the historic occasion

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.