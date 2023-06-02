Princess Beatrice narrowly avoids royal wedding faux pas in satin dress and York tiara

The royal wore a Reem Acra embellished gown to attend Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan – but she wasn't the only one

There's nothing worse than showing up at a wedding in the same dress as someone else – so can you imagine how Princess Beatrice must have felt when she narrowly avoided a fashion faux pas at Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif's royal wedding in Jordan?

The 34-year-old royal swapped her ruffle-tastic, baby blue Needle & Thread number from the afternoon ceremony for a blush Reem Acra embellished gown to attend the evening banquet. Unfortunately, Beatrice's dress was exactly the same design worn by Princes Aisha of Jordan (King Abdullah II's sister) at the religious ceremony earlier in the day. Talk about a close call!

WATCH: Princess Beatrice unearths mother Sarah Ferguson's tiara for Jordan outing

Royal fans were loving the look regardless, declaring it perfect for the glamorous soiree. "I think I like Bea’s dress better than Kate's," one said, referring to the Princess of Wales's sparkling Jenny Packham gown. "In my opininon she has never been more glamorous and elegant," another wrote.

Beatrice's 'Embellished Ruffled Satin-Piqué Gown' dress, which was similar to her go-to The Vampire's Wife silhouettes, boasted oversized sleeves and sequins, beads and crystals on the bodice.

Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her mother's York tiara and a Reem Acra dress

The modest neckline and long, black tie-appropriate hemline were perfection with the rarely-seen York tiara, silver drop earrings and a small nude clutch.

SEE: Princess Beatrice's stunning royal wedding tiara has a very special story

A special nod goes out to Beatrice's hair look, with the royal sweeping her ultra-long, auburn hair back into a princess-worthy style.

© RHC JO Princes Aisha of Jordan, the groom Crown Prince Hussein's aunt, wore the same dress to the ceremony

You can shop Princess Beatrice’s dress on Net-A-Porter, but it will set you back a cool £2,560.

© Net-A-Porter

Everything you need to know about Sarah Ferguson’s York tiara

The York tiara, a floral-shaped diamond scroll headpiece designed by Garrard, was famously worn by her mother Sarah Ferguson for her 1986 royal wedding with Prince Andrew. It was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother recycled the tiara on several occasions following her wedding, and even wore it five years after she divorced Andrew in 1996 - but the tiara hasn't been seen in public for over two decades.

© Getty The York tiara was last seen in public in 2001 when Sarah Ferguson wore it to the White Tie Ball

The York tiara made its last public appearance in 2001 when Sarah wore it with a black dress to Elton John's White Tie and Tiara ball.

RELATED: Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna's godmother revealed

The headpiece hasn't been seen in public since, leading royal fans to believe the Duchess of York may have auctioned it off.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo greeted the Jordan royal family

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.