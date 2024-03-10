8 times Princess Kate and mini-me daughter Princess Charlotte were matching style icons

The Princess of Wales is one of the most influential style icons in the world, with her sartorial prowess only rivalled by her eight-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte.

Since she was a tot, Prince William and Princess Kate's daughter has been following in her mother's fashion-forward shoes. Not only has she stepped out in some of Kate's go-to brands, such as Boden and Ralph Lauren, but the mother-daughter duo have also had some "cohesive" colour-coordinating moments, from floral tea dresses to sparkling headwear.

WATCH: Royal mother-daughter style moments - some even share the same clothes!

"First and foremost, it looks visually appealing - and 'tidy'- in photographs," royal style expert Miranda Holder explained to HELLO!. "This is something that is always at the forefront of the royals' minds. Secondly, it looks more cohesive and is a way of conveying to the world that they are a solid family unit, without having to say a single word."

To mark Mother's Day, which Princess Kate will likely be spending privately at home as she recovers from abdominal surgery, join us as we look at all the times Princess Charlotte was Princess Kate's mini style muse in twinning outfits…

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in burgundy © Getty Images Princess Charlotte was the double of her mum in a burgundy coat from Trotters Childrenswear. Princess Kate looked poised and elegant in a coat dress from Eponine London, which was also crafted in a festive burgundy.



Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's skiwear © WPA Pool At just 10 months old, young Charlotte joined her older brother Prince George and her parents William and Kate for a private skiing break in the French Alps. Wrapping up warm, the royal tot looked adorable in an all-white snowsuit with a fur trim, which was almost identical to her mother's ivory jacket. The only thing setting them apart was Charlotte's candy pink beanie and Kate's navy blue bobble hat.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's sparkling headpieces © Karwai Tang King Charles' coronation saw the Waleses make a united appearance, and nothing screams cohesive family unit as much as matching headpieces. Princess Kate chose to forego a tiara and wore a sparkling flower crown by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen alongside a caped dress, also from her bridal designer, while her daughter wore a smaller version of the crystal and silver hairband.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's picnic dresses © Max Mumby/Indigo Pink was the colour of the moment for the Wales women in 2019, as they were pictured at Billingbear Polo Club enjoying snacks in the sunshine in floral tea dresses. The Princess of Wales chose a bolder colour with flutter sleeves, while her daughter looked cute in pastel pink and George and Louis co-ordinated in green.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in beautiful blue © Getty Princess Charlotte twinned with Princess Kate in blue on Easter Sunday in 2023. While all eyes were on Princess Kate's rule-breaking ensemble comprising of her sapphire Catherine Walker coat dress and unexpected nail colour, we couldn't help but notice her daughter's pretty blue dress and matching navy coat.



Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in pastels © Photo: Getty Images The Princess of Wales and her daughter were matching in pastels during a royal tour of Germany and Poland.



Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte on Easter Sunday Clearly, Easter is an opportunity for sartorial synergy in the Wales household! The Princess of Wales donned a pretty cloud blue coat dress to match her daughter's blue floral ensemble on Easter Sunday 2022.



Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte in pink The royal mother-daughter duo looked perfect in pink to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in 2017. Princess Charlotte was just two-years-old at the time, how sweet!



SEE: Royals rocking tartan: Princess Kate, Meghan Markle, Duchess Sophie and more looking perfect in plaid