Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in cropped bridal suit for 'romantic' milestone with Greg Mallett

Lady Amelia Spencer proved her sartorial prowess once again when she shared a carousel of gorgeous photos from her sun-drenched getaway with her husband Greg Mallett on Wednesday.

Princess Diana's niece, 31, was spotted in Venice celebrating a special milestone. "Celebrating our 15 years together in the most romantic place in the world with the beautiful @carolinacucinelli," the model penned.

She was seen lapping up the sunshine with her husband in a gorgeous cropped linen suit jacket and matching wide-leg trousers with an elasticated waistline elasticated waistline from Brunello Cucinelli. Amelia styled the two-piece with a white shirt and grey suede pumps.

Rounding off Amelia's look was a mini bucket bag and loosely waved locks. Her fitness guru beau looked dapper in a soft pink linen suit and white Oxfords.

Amelia and Greg's picturesque wedding

The pair tied the knot last March on the Quoin Rock Wine Estate in South Africa. The daughter of Earl Spencer grew up in South Africa and enjoyed a successful career as a wedding planner there before moving permanently to London.

Their picture-perfect nuptials kicked off on the Sunday before the wedding with a poolside soirée in Cape Town. On the eve of the wedding, guests enjoyed an evening at La Cotte Farm in Franschhoek.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer got married in South Africa

The big day itself was hosted at Quoin Rock Manor House. The bride looked breathtaking in a custom Versace gown which took two months to make. It featured structured padded shoulders and a square neckline, as well as being covered in Swarovski crystals and intricate appliqué florals.

Amelia and Greg's fashion sense

It isn't every day that Amelia heads out in public with her husband. The Boodles ambassador was photographed with her hubby, as well as her twin sister Eliza and her long-term partner Channing Millerd at the the Grand Reveal Weekend for Atlantis The Royal Hotel in Dubai last January.

© Getty Amelia and Greg never miss a beat sartorially-speaking

Amelia stunned in a molten metal strapless gown with black accessories, while her twin sister was a ray of sunshine in a canary yellow ruffled halterneck gown styled with a pink clutch.

© Getty The Spencer twins and their beaus partied in Dubai

Nothing compares to the endlessly chic outfits donned by the Spencer twins at the opening of the new Nobu restaurant that same trip.

© Getty The Spencers attended the new Nobu opening during the Atlantis, The Royal Grand reveal weekend

Amelia dazzled in an unexpected white mini-dress with lace-up detailing across the torso and down the arms. Her dress also featured a feathered skirt and was teamed with bedazzled heels and a gemstone-encrusted clutch.

Meanwhile, Eliza contrasted with her sister in a sparkly black high-necked dress with strappy black heels and a swishy ponytail.

© Getty Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer wore Jane Taylor millinery

The foursome has also been known to show off their race-day fashion sense. The Spencer girls were photographed with their beaus at Royal Ascot 2022 wearing coordinating black and white patterned outfits accompanied by huge fascinators.