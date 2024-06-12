Lady Amelia Spencer oozes glamour in skintight leggings and skyscraper heels

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer took the cool early summer weather into consideration when picking out her outfit for the NOYZ x Harrods launch party on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old cousin of Princes William and Harry was pictured in an all-black ensemble, consisting of a bodysuit tucked into fitted ebony leggings that highlighted her figure. Amelia created the illusion of longer legs with pointed-toe sock boots in a matching colour, completing her outfit with a tailored cropped jacket that stopped at her waist.

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia kept it classic in an all-black outfit at Harrods on Monday

Her platinum blonde hair had been in loose curls that cascaded past her shoulders, while her makeup was kept minimal, with only her bright white manicure standing out against her ensemble.

Amelia and Eliza's twinning style

© Jacopo Raule The models are brand ambassadors for D&G and Boodles

Amelia and her twin sister Lady Eliza often attend events together, where they prove their similar sense of fashion. As brand ambassadors for Dolce & Gabanna and Boodles, they take every opportunity to promote their favourite pieces from the brands.

The pair even admitted in 2021 that they always buy each other the same presents on their birthday, meaning their jewellery collection is almost identical. "I think we both love elegant, classic pieces," Amelia explained to Only Natural Diamonds, adding: "It’s funny, in the case of jewellery we both tend to buy the same pieces. We should probably branch out so we can share more pieces!"

© Dave Benett Twins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza often coordinate their outfits

Meanwhile, Eliza explained that she loves hearts and flowers in particular, and they both have sentimental pieces gifted by their partners.

Amelia Spencer's wedding

© Dave Benett Amelia and Greg got married in South Africa in 2023

Amelia got engaged to Greg Mallet in South Africa in July 2020 following an 11-year relationship. He presented her with a halo ring on a sparkling platinum band encrusted with pavé diamonds, which she later described as her "dream ring."

Eliza confessed she did not help Greg pick out the ring, stating: "After 11 years of being with Amelia he had a pretty good idea of what she wanted." While gushing bride-to-be Amelia chimed in: "It was my dream ring, but to be honest I would’ve been happy with whatever he would have given me!"

Amelia and Greg got married on 21 March 2023 at Quoin Rock Manor House in the winelands of South Africa’s Western Cape.

Crafted over two and a half months, Amelia's Versace bridal gown featured a two-and-a-half metre train, Swarovski crystals, a hand-embroidered neckline and structured shoulders.

Recalling her emotional dress fitting with her sisters, Amelia said: "My eyes filled up [with tears], so did my sisters’. When I put it on, I was just so happy and grateful that it was my dream dress, I didn't change one thing. It fit like a glove."

