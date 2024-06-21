Princess Beatrice floors us all in amazing Ascot dress - and the zaniest yellow heels

Princess Beatrice looked nothing short of sensational on Friday afternoon at Royal Ascot and we think you will agree, the mother-of-two looked uber stylish in her green floral dress.

Princess Eugenie's elder sister wore the 'Brita' dress by royally-loved brand Emilia Wickstead. The dress, which is part of the brand's current collection and costs £1495 was so striking and we love the bold print.

© Getty Princess Beatrice looked stunning in her Emilia Wickstead dress

The website says of the style: "Exquisitely crafted from a weighted quality of tafetta faille in an elegant floral motif in a tonal green palette, the Brita dress is the pinnacle of event dressing. Crafted to emphasize the feminine silhouette, this dress featured with a corsetry inspired waist. With flared fit with softly pleated detail that showcases the considered print placement placement of this stunning piece."

© Getty Beatrice added yellow high heels by Aquazzura

The mother-of-one had her auburn locks tied back in a swishy ponytail and added a pretty yellow hat. We loved her clutch bag, which was in the same buttery tone as her Aquazzura yellow high heels. Her punchy accessories gave the whole ensemble a really modern feel.

Beatrice always attends Royal Ascot each year without fail each year and we have been absolutely loving her outfits. On Wednesday, she donned a Zimmermann dress, known as the 'Matchmaker Floral Linen and Silk Midi Dress.' It was adorned with a huge flowery print and cost around £1,300.

© Getty Sophie looked lovely in a pink floral number

The timeless style could be worn time and time again as florals are always in vogue.

© Getty Beatrice wearing the same Zimmermann dress as Duchess Sophie at Royal Ascot this week

Beatrice wore a stunning pink floral headband and heels and looked gorgeous.It also caught the eye of fellow royal the Duchess of Edinburgh, who wore the same style just two days before at the annual Garter Day service at Windsor Castle. Sophie styled the very same frock with a complimenting beige and pink hat, a Srathberry handbag and a pair of her favourite high heels by Prada.Great minds think alike!