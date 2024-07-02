Princess Beatrice glows in gorgeous waist-defining dress with killer heels

Princess Beatrice looked glowing when she stepped out on Monday night for an evening in central London.
Prince William's cousin, 35, made an appearance at the unveiling of street artist Mr Brainwash's work at Jack Barclay Bentley where she looked poised in a printed dress from The Kooples.
The Princess' dress came in a subtle wildflower design in hues of cream, light grey, and mauve. The knee-grazing number featured a high round neckline, long sleeves, and a floaty skirt.
The waistline was ruched to create a feminine silhouette. The royal teamed the dress, which retails for over £400, with a pair of nude stilettos - the 'Alyx 2 Beige Leather Pumps' style from Kurt Geiger.
You may also like
Beatrice ditched a bag for the event, opting for a simple gold bracelet and huggy hoops to accessorise her look. Her auburn hair was styled in a face-framing blowdry and her makeup look was simple with minimal base makeup, but just a wash of grey eyeshadow over the lids.
Alongside the artist himself, the royal was seen enjoying her night with F1 reporter Natalie Pinkham and her husband Owain Walbyoff.
Fabulous in florals
Sarah Ferguson's daughter has rocked nonstop florals of late. She attended Royal Ascot in June where she rocked three fun floral looks.
She kicked off the horse racing event with an elegant look from Zimmermann.
On day two, the mother-of-one took inspiration from her aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh. Beatrice wore the 'Matchmaker Floral Linen and Silk Midi Dress' which Sophie had worn 48 hours before to the annual Garter Day service at Windsor Castle.
Princess Eugenie's sister amplified the dress with gorgeous pink satin heels and a matching clutch with buckle adornments from Roger Vivier, as well as a headband from Juliette Millinery.
Completing her Royal Ascot 2024 repertoire was this striking green Emilia Wickstead look. The A-line garment featured long sleeves and a round neck and was styled with unexpected yellow heels from Aquazzura to match her clutch from the same brand.
More recently, the royal enjoyed an evening away from her royal duties. Beatrice was spotted rocking out at a Kings of Leon concert with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Hyde Park on Sunday.
DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice loves this waist-defining dress so much she owns 10 of them
The pair were also seen in a VIP box at Glastonbury last weekend, with the Princess opting for a khaki shirt dress and white trainers.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!