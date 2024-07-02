Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice glows in gorgeous waist-defining dress with killer heels
Princess Beatrice in floral dress © Getty

Princess Beatrice glows in gorgeous waist-defining dress with killer heels

Prince William's cousin looked fancy in florals 

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
40 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice looked glowing when she stepped out on Monday night for an evening in central London.

Prince William's cousin, 35, made an appearance at the unveiling of street artist Mr Brainwash's work at Jack Barclay Bentley where she looked poised in a printed dress from The Kooples. 

Princess Beatrice and Mr. Brainwash posed smiling© Getty
Princess Beatrice attended the presentation of Mr. Brainwash by Clarendon Fine Art and Jack Barclay Bentley

The Princess' dress came in a subtle wildflower design in hues of cream, light grey, and mauve. The knee-grazing number featured a high round neckline, long sleeves, and a floaty skirt.

Princess Beatrice viewing art in floral dress© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore a dress by The Kooples

The waistline was ruched to create a feminine silhouette. The royal teamed the dress, which retails for over £400, with a pair of nude stilettos - the 'Alyx 2 Beige Leather Pumps' style from Kurt Geiger.

Princess Beatrice laughing with Mr Brainwash © Getty
Princess Beatrice styled the floral number with Kurt Geiger heels

Beatrice ditched a bag for the event, opting for a simple gold bracelet and huggy hoops to accessorise her look. Her auburn hair was styled in a face-framing blowdry and her makeup look was simple with minimal base makeup, but just a wash of grey eyeshadow over the lids.

Princess Beatrice talking to Mr Brainwash© Getty
Princess Beatrice wore minimal jewellery

Alongside the artist himself, the royal was seen enjoying her night with F1 reporter Natalie Pinkham and her husband Owain Walbyoff.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice attends the presentation of Mr. Brainwash

Fabulous in florals

Princess Beatrice attends day four of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2024 in Ascot, England© Getty
Princess Beatrice attended Royal Ascot 2024

Sarah Ferguson's daughter has rocked nonstop florals of late. She attended Royal Ascot in June where she rocked three fun floral looks. 

She kicked off the horse racing event with an elegant look from Zimmermann.

Princess Beatrice wore her aunt's dress© Chris Jackson
Princess Beatrice wore her aunt's dress

On day two, the mother-of-one took inspiration from her aunt, the Duchess of Edinburgh. Beatrice wore the 'Matchmaker Floral Linen and Silk Midi Dress' which Sophie had worn 48 hours before to the annual Garter Day service at Windsor Castle.

Duchess Sophie wearing pink floral dress on Garter Day© Getty
Sophie looked lovely in a pink floral number

Princess Eugenie's sister amplified the dress with gorgeous pink satin heels and a matching clutch with buckle adornments from Roger Vivier, as well as a headband from Juliette Millinery.

Princess Beatrice wearing a green floral dress and lemon accessories© Getty
Beatrice looked beautiful in green florals and lemon accents

Completing her Royal Ascot 2024 repertoire was this striking green Emilia Wickstead look. The A-line garment featured long sleeves and a round neck and was styled with unexpected yellow heels from Aquazzura to match her clutch from the same brand.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi smile© Getty
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjiyed live music at BST Hyde Park and Glastonbury

More recently, the royal enjoyed an evening away from her royal duties. Beatrice was spotted rocking out at a Kings of Leon concert with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in Hyde Park on Sunday.

DISCOVER: Princess Beatrice loves this waist-defining dress so much she owns 10 of them 

The pair were also seen in a VIP box at Glastonbury last weekend, with the Princess opting for a khaki shirt dress and white trainers.

