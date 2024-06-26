Princess Beatrice looks ravishing in sheer ruffles and Zara accessories

Princess Beatrice proved her penchant for sustainable fashion, re-wearing an ensemble from her wardrobe for an appearance at Tuesday's early Independence Day party.

In a photo shared on X by US Ambassador Jane Hartley, the royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a ritzy date night in London without their daughter Sienna and his son Wolfie. Dressing up for the occasion, Beatrice looked elegant in a black tiered dress from one of her go-to brands, Zimmermann.

It featured sheer material with a metallic polka dot jacquard print and blue florals, while the material gathered at a tie waist before falling into a ruffled asymmetrical midi skirt.

Beatrice teamed the frock, which originally retailed for £656, with a small black box bag from high street store Zara and an oversized black blazer draped across her shoulders for warmth.

© PA The royal wore the Zimmermann dress to the Bahrain Grand Prix

Sarah Ferguson's daughter has worn almost her entire outfit in the past. Fans may recognise the dress from Beatrice's 2022 trip to Sweden for the World Dyslexia Assembly, where she teamed it with a pair of Jimmy Choo 'Romy 100 Black Suede Pumps', or from her appearance at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2019.

Meanwhile, she has long chosen her Zara accessory to complete her outfits. In 2018, she was pictured with it for a Book Launch Party for AI Superpowers By Kai-Fu Lee, and again in 2022 for the Chelsea Flower Show.

© Getty Princess Beatrice borrowed her grandmother's Norman Hartnell gown on her wedding day

Proving her commitment to sustainable fashion, the mother-of-one even chose to recycle her late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's Norman Hartnell gown for her wedding with Edoardo.

The couple surprised the world when they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in July 2020 at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, with Beatrice altering her grandmother's bejewelled gown to include organza sleeves and a satin panel at the bottom of the A-line skirt.

Her Late Majesty wore it on several occasions in the 1960s

"It was an honour [sic] to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Her Late Majesty wore the vintage gown on several occasions in the early 1960s, including at a state dinner for the Italian prime minister in Rome in 1961. Almost 60 years later, the timeless gown still looked just as striking on Beatrice and helped highlight her environmental standpoint.

"Wedding dresses are one of the most unsustainable parts of the wedding industry," Jennifer Katherine Crooks, founder and managing director of bridal seamstress company The Modiste told HELLO!. It is an impressive feat, considering the average UK wedding has a carbon footprint of around 14.5 tonnes.

