Victoria Starmer's long-forgotten twinning moment with Princess Kate

A new light will shine on Victoria Starmer from today as her husband of 17 years, Keir Starmer, takes on the prime ministership of the United Kingdom.
As the wife of the leader of the Labour Party, the eyes of the world will be on the NHS worker in a new way and will be paying particular attention to her fashion choices.
A new light will shine on Victoria Starmer from today as her husband of 17 years, Keir Starmer, takes on the prime ministership of the United Kingdom.
As the wife of the leader of the Labour Party, the eyes of the world will be on the NHS worker in a new way and will be paying particular attention to her fashion choices.
You may also like
But it was a certain look from 2022 that had the politician's wife looking just like a royal fashion icon who was sat within arms' reach.
Victoria accompanied her husband to the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace celebrating 70 years since Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne.
She was seen in the stalls at the televised event wearing a pink round-necked dress which happened to coordinate with the Princess of Wales who sat two rows in front of her.
The Princess, 42, looked radiant as ever in a hot pink wrap-front midi dress from Stella McCartney. The raspberry-hued number had a crew neck, a cinched waistline, and billowing sleeves.
Kate rocked bouncy curls while Victoria kept her locks natural and slipped a cream tweed blazer over her coral dress for extra warmth.
Her first look ahead of her move into Number 10
Fashion fans will have been paying attention to Victoria's look from the early hours of Thursday morning when the final votes were counted and it was announced that her husband would become the first Labour Party prime minister since 2007.
Victoria looked poised and effortlessly cool in a cropped blazer with elbow-length sleeves paired with navy wide-leg trousers and white chunky trainers.
Victoria's royalty-core
The Platinum Jubilee Pageant wasn't the only time Victoria has had a brush with royalty. In fact, she has nailed her sartorial choices on three occasions when she has attended state banquets at Buckingham Palace.
In 2022, she and the newly-appointed PM spent an evening at the palace at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit where she wore a pink satin gown with grey beaded embellishments and a fur bolero.
A year later, Victoria and Keir attended a banquet hosted by King Charles honouring Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee during their state visit. She opted for a slinky black velvet number with a matching clutch and heels.
DISCOVER: Can King Charles and the royal family vote in the general election?
In June, the former lawyer and her husband attended the State Banquet for Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan at Buckingham Palace. She was a picture of elegance in a caped fit-and-flare cream gown from Needle & Thread that was covered in intricate beading.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!