Victoria Starmer's long-forgotten twinning moment with Kate Middleton
princess kate in red coat split with keir and victoria starmer© Getty

Victoria Starmer's long-forgotten twinning moment with Princess Kate

The wife of the Labour Party leader and next prime minister celebrated with the Princess of Wales

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
A new light will shine on Victoria Starmer from today as her husband of 17 years, Keir Starmer, takes on the prime ministership of the United Kingdom.

As the wife of the leader of the Labour Party, the eyes of the world will be on the NHS worker in a new way and will be paying particular attention to her fashion choices. 

But it was a certain look from 2022 that had the politician's wife looking just like a royal fashion icon who was sat within arms' reach.

Victoria Starmer and royal family in stands© Getty
Victoria Starmer and the Princess wore pink

Victoria accompanied her husband to the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace celebrating 70 years since Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne. 

She was seen in the stalls at the televised event wearing a pink round-necked dress which happened to coordinate with the Princess of Wales who sat two rows in front of her.

William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis on balcony at Platinum Jubilee© Getty
Kate wore Stella McCartney

The Princess, 42, looked radiant as ever in a hot pink wrap-front midi dress from Stella McCartney. The raspberry-hued number had a crew neck, a cinched waistline, and billowing sleeves.

Prince Louis hugging Kate Middleton© Max Mumby/Indigo
Kate glowed in a raspberry hue

Kate rocked bouncy curls while Victoria kept her locks natural and slipped a cream tweed blazer over her coral dress for extra warmth.

Her first look ahead of her move into Number 10

Fashion fans will have been paying attention to Victoria's look from the early hours of Thursday morning when the final votes were counted and it was announced that her husband would become the first Labour Party prime minister since 2007. 

Sir Keir Starmer's wife Victoria at a watch party for the results of the 2024 General Election© Getty
Sir Keir Starmer's wife Victoria at a watch party for the results of the 2024 General Election

Victoria looked poised and effortlessly cool in a cropped blazer with elbow-length sleeves paired with navy wide-leg trousers and white chunky trainers.

Victoria's royalty-core

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant wasn't the only time Victoria has had a brush with royalty. In fact, she has nailed her sartorial choices on three occasions when she has attended state banquets at Buckingham Palace.

Victoria Starmer in pink satin dress with Keir© Getty
Victoria Starmer looked elegant in blush

In 2022, she and the newly-appointed PM spent an evening at the palace at the start of the President's of South Africa's two-day state visit where she wore a pink satin gown with grey beaded embellishments and a fur bolero.

Victoria Starmer in a velvet evening dress walking with Keir© Getty
Victoria Starmer slipped into a velvet evening dress

A year later, Victoria and Keir attended a banquet hosted by King Charles honouring Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee during their state visit. She opted for a slinky black velvet number with a matching clutch and heels.

Keir Starmer and wife Victoria walking through Buckingham Palace© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo
Victoria wore Needle & Thread

DISCOVER: Can King Charles and the royal family vote in the general election? 

In June, the former lawyer and her husband attended the State Banquet for Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako of Japan at Buckingham Palace. She was a picture of elegance in a caped fit-and-flare cream gown from Needle & Thread that was covered in intricate beading.

