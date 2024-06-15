Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary dazzles in leg-lengthening trousers
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royal-style

Queen Mary dazzles in leg-lengthening trousers and killer heels

King Frederik’s wife modelled a waist-cinching look  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary of Denmark looked as fabulous as ever as she stepped out on Friday to visit the Snedkerlauget exhibition.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, was seen looking poised in a pair of wide-leg beige trousers which had a cinched waistline. 

View post on Instagram
 

The waistline of her chic trews was accentuated further by a patterned belt.

Mary paired the trousers with a pale blue shirt which was fitted to her figure and tucked in. She rolled the white cuffs for a relaxed look that you may not expect from a royal on a public engagement.

Adding a touch of cool to the mother-of-four’s look was her oversized gold earrings. The Queen also wore a pair of raffia pumps from Prada and a necklace with an ‘F’ initial on in tribute to her husband. 

King Frederik in suit and Queen Mary in coral dress © Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary participated in marking the 175th anniversary of the Constitution at Christiansborg Palace

The royal switched up her look earlier this month when she opted for a vibrant fitted dress to attend the 175th anniversary of the Constitution at Christiansborg Palace.

Queen Mary wore a belted dress waving© Getty
Queen Mary wore a belted dress

King Frederik’s wife looked stylish in a belted dress by Andrew Gn. The garment featured a round neckline, puffed sleeves and a floaty skirt. 

She teamed the coral number with beige Prada pumps, a raffia clutch, and the star of the show - her oversized hat from Susanne Juul.

Queen Mary with hat next to King Frederik© Getty
Queen Mary wore a chic chignon

The Queen wore her brunette locks in a low chignon to cater for her hat, a classic look that Princess Kate has been known to rock on many a hat-wearing occasion, including Trooping the Colour on Saturday. 

King Frederik and Queen Mary holding hands on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace© Getty
The monarch and Queen Mary held hands as they greeted fans

The royal has made pink her colour of late. She rocked a stunning hair transformation with trendy money pieces when she stepped out onto the balcony of Amelienborg Palace in May wearing a hot pink floaty piece from N21. 

Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Christian of Denmark with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark twinned in pink© Mark Cuthbert
Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Prince Christian of Denmark with Queen Margrethe II of Denmark twinned in pink

DISCOVER: King Frederik's incredible gift for Queen Mary on his birthday 

The Barbie-worthy look was the ultimate showstopper but didn’t overpower the sweet floral dresses worn by her lookalike daughters Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine. 

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more