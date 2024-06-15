Queen Mary dazzles in leg-lengthening trousers and killer heels

Queen Mary of Denmark looked as fabulous as ever as she stepped out on Friday to visit the Snedkerlauget exhibition.
The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, was seen looking poised in a pair of wide-leg beige trousers which had a cinched waistline.
The waistline of her chic trews was accentuated further by a patterned belt.
Mary paired the trousers with a pale blue shirt which was fitted to her figure and tucked in. She rolled the white cuffs for a relaxed look that you may not expect from a royal on a public engagement.
Adding a touch of cool to the mother-of-four’s look was her oversized gold earrings. The Queen also wore a pair of raffia pumps from Prada and a necklace with an ‘F’ initial on in tribute to her husband.
The royal switched up her look earlier this month when she opted for a vibrant fitted dress to attend the 175th anniversary of the Constitution at Christiansborg Palace.
King Frederik’s wife looked stylish in a belted dress by Andrew Gn. The garment featured a round neckline, puffed sleeves and a floaty skirt.
She teamed the coral number with beige Prada pumps, a raffia clutch, and the star of the show - her oversized hat from Susanne Juul.
The Queen wore her brunette locks in a low chignon to cater for her hat, a classic look that Princess Kate has been known to rock on many a hat-wearing occasion, including Trooping the Colour on Saturday.
The royal has made pink her colour of late. She rocked a stunning hair transformation with trendy money pieces when she stepped out onto the balcony of Amelienborg Palace in May wearing a hot pink floaty piece from N21.
DISCOVER: King Frederik's incredible gift for Queen Mary on his birthday
The Barbie-worthy look was the ultimate showstopper but didn’t overpower the sweet floral dresses worn by her lookalike daughters Princess Isabella and Princess Josephine.