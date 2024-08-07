Princess Anne unexpectedly rocks two scarves in August for new appearance

Princess Anne wasted no time getting back to work following her horse-related injury, throwing herself back into public engagements, including a spell in Paris for the Olympics before heading to Scotland for the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

As Patron of the annual military performance, Princess Anne received a salute before sitting down to watch the show, and while she looked as resplendent as ever in a soft camel coat and tartan shoes, her ensemble did raise a few questions.

The royal looked impeccable as always – it was her accessories that caused interest. As well as pearl drop earrings and a lovely brooch, Princess Anne opted to wear two scarves for the engagement, despite the relatively warm August weather.

© Jane Barlow - PA Images The Princess Royal wore two scarves

Princess Anne appeared to wear a silky scarf tucked into her collar, with a tartan woollen scarf on top of her coat. The tartan, which comprises a jaunty blue, red and green palette, doesn't appear to be a tartan associated with the royal family.

On investigation, HELLO! learns that Princess Anne's scarf is Tattoo Tartan, the event's own tattoo - an official who met the royal wearing a pair of trousers in the same material, looking extremely dapper.

The tartan is synonymous with Scotland and the capital is bedecked in the check throughout August, so we bet Princess Anne was happy to be wearing it!

© Jane Barlow - PA Images We hope Princess Anne was warm enough!

Keeping cosy

Princess Anne also wore a snug-looking pair of navy gloves – and she's not the only person who needed to wrap up warm for her time in the Scottish city.

When Taylor Swift performed in Edinburgh in June, videos of the pop icon went viral as her hands went bright red with the cold and she told her dancers she wanted to keep her shaggy coat for her whole performance.

© Getty Taylor Swift added gloves to her outfit after she was chilly onstage!

After the first night of the Eras Tour in Edinburgh, Taylor added gloves to her costume keeping her warmer on stage as she performed in the city.

Princess Anne's gloves

The Princess Royal can often be seen slipping into a pair of gloves, even in the midst of a heatwave, with royal watchers believing her decision is perhaps to keep germs at bay.

Following her engagement on Mondy night, Princess Anne is expected to be on her way to Balmoral, where she will see out summer, surrounded by her family, as is customary for the royals in August.

