Princess Anne's blue shirt she copied from Princess Kate's wardrobe

There are a few items that never go out of style, and Princess Anne's latest outfit is a lesson in timeless dressing.

The Princess Royal made her way to Marseille to watch Team GB compete in the sailing on Thursday, wearing a crisp blue shirt with the sleeves artfully rolled up, keeping her cool in the soaring summer temperatures.

A pale blue shirt is a staple for the royal ladies, with Princess Kate wearing her own take on the style several times over the years, pairing the classic item with everything from white jeans to a smart trouser suit.

© Getty Princess Kate loves a blue shirt too

Princess Anne accessorised her loose-fitting shirt with a Team GB hat, ideal for protecting her hair from the heat and her trusty gold chain necklace, which she is rarely seen without.

The 73-year-old added wraparound sunglasses to shield her eyes and appeared to be having a whale of a time watching the sailing, smiling widely as she took in the action.

When she removed her hat, Princess Anne's trademark perfectly coiffed hair was immaculate underneath, with not a strand out of place. We need to know her secret!

LOOK: Princess Anne is unrecognisable with long hair in rare Wimbledon appearance - see unearthed photo

Princess Anne's Olympic style

The Princess Royal has been keeping it casual during her time at the Olympics, surprising royal watchers earlier in the week when she donned an unexpected bucket hat for the games.

© Getty The Princess of Style: Princess Anne wears sporty sneakers and a bucket hat in Paris

Normally seen on Gen Z, the hat was a departure from King Charles' sister's usual style, especially when you consider the fact she paired it with Adidas trainers!

Princess Anne added an oversized tee to her laidback look, probably hoping to keep cool.

READ: Princess Anne's most challenging times - sporting injuries, kidnap attempt and more

At 73, Princess Anne has been experimenting with her style for the last few months, deviating from her uniform of slim-fit trousers and pencil skirts, opting instead for white flared jeans and check flannel shirts – perhaps she's a fan of the recent influx of country music that has hit UK shores.

Bouncing back

No matter what she's wearing, we're happy to see the princess back in action following an accident at home that saw her hospitalised.

Princess Anne has long been named the hardest-working royal, and she's certainly living up to that, heading right back to work following her recovery, attending engagements at hospitals as well as her many appearances at the Olympics.