Princess Charlene is breathtaking in waist-cinching printed jumpsuit

Princess Charlene never fails to impress royal fans with her perfectly put-together outfits, and her latest look may be one of her best to date.

The Monagasque royal looked seriously stylish in a printed jumpsuit as she attended the Crossing:Calvi-Monaco arrival day with her husband Prince Albert II on Saturday.

© ferrariscuderiamontecarlo Princess Charlene and Prince Albert posed on the beach

The DVF 'Tai' jumpsuit featured a figure-skimming silhouette, a cut-out neckline, and delicate beaded detailing, which the 46-year-old paired with her Louis Vuitton black 'Casino' cat-eye sunglasses.

The wife of Prince Albert wore her cropped blonde hair in a straight style that tucked behind her ears, opting for a natural makeup look and a touch of coral lipstick.

In photos shared on the Ferrari Scuderia Monte-Carlo Instagram account, the royal couple could be seen posing on the beach with the athletes. Prince Albert, 66, was also dressed for the sunny weather, as he sported a white polo and a cap with the Crossing: Calvi-Monaco logo, which he teamed with a pair of navy shorts and sunglasses.

© ferrariscuderiamontecarlo The royal couple posed with the athletes

Earlier in the week, the royals attended the waterbike charity race at the Crossing: Calvi-Monaco. The second annual sporting event was organised in aid of her Princess Charlene Foundation, which raises awareness of the dangers of drowning and aims to teach children worldwide to swim.

Princess Charlene looked stylish in an off-duty black T-shirt and her go-to Louise Vuitton sunglasses, paired with white fitted trousers and a thin buckle belt to tie the look together.

© GOFF Photos Princess Charlene looked effortlessly stylish in a black T-shirt

The event involves five teams of four runners setting off from Calvi en route to Monaco, a distance of 180 kilometres. The athletes take turns cycling a waterbike across the sea, in less than 24 hours.

Competing this year are drivers, cyclists, entrepreneurs, and even Princess Charlene's brother, Gareth Wittstock, who is the secretary general of the foundation.