Meghan Markle is angelic in silky outfit and Princess Diana's gold jewellery for poignant outing

The Duchess of Sussex stayed true to her signature sartorial identity during a meaningful stopover in Vancouver on Tuesday - opting for a 'less is more' approach in a divine monochromatic white ensemble.

Meghan, 42, paid a visit to Justice For Girls, a charity dedicated to advocating for the rights and well-being of young girls.

"Justice for Girls was delighted to have a return visit from Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex," they expressed in their social media caption.

© Instagram Meghan donned an all-white outfit for her poignant meet up

Looking angelic in an all-white outfit, Meghan teamed 'Charmaine' silk wide-leg trousers from Ralph Lauren with a simple, long-sleeved top and over $80,000 worth of gold and diamond jewellery from Cartier and Lorraine Schwartz.

The wife of Prince Harry was glowing in photographs shared from her meet up, styling her sleek raven hair in beachy waves and adding a peachy blush to accentuate her natural glow.Royal style watchers shared their thoughts on Meghan's crisp white outfit on Instagram page @royalfashionpolice, flocking to comment on her unrivalled elegance.

© Instagram Meghan reached out to hug the girls at her recent visit to Justice for Girls charity

"Gorgeous, all natural, she glows from within," a fan sweetly wrote, as another shared: "Meghan is stunning. She does minimalist very well."

"She looks lovely. Classic and chic and her makeup and hair is on point. I think she looks great in colour but I appreciate the classic elegance of this look," chimed in a third.

© Instagram Meghan with Justice For Girls charity members

While her outfit epitomised minimalism, the mother-of-two went all out with her accessories, which included her new $28k 'Evil Eye' diamond pave bracelet and the late Princess Diana's £17,000 gold Cartier watch.

The former was seen on Meghan for the first time on Tuesday, when she debuted the symbolic piece to spectate a hockey match with her husband. It is "believed to protect individuals from the envy of others," per its designer.

© Getty Images Meghan's Cartier Tank Watch formerly belonged to the late Princess Diana

While Princess Diana's timeless gold watch has become a prized item in Meghan's jewellery collection, the Duchess' love for the Cartier Tank is a long lasting love affair.The royal splurged on her own two-tone version back in 2015 when Suits was commissioned for a third season.

"I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch," she previously told HELLO!: "When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season - which, at the time, felt like such a milestone - I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."