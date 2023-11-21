Meghan Markle wards off bad energy with $28k 'evil eye' diamond accessory

Meghan Markle was all smiles as she joined her husband Prince Harry at a Vancouver Canucks hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in Canada on Monday night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to Canada is particularly significant as it centres around the upcoming Invictus Games, scheduled to be held in Vancouver and Whistler in 2025.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan attend a hockey game in Vancouver

Perfecting her effortless dressing, Meghan, 42, looked immaculate in monochromatic black as she paired a long-sleeved top with 'Serge' boot-cut trousers from designer label Altuzarra.

Her raven hair fell to her shoulders in bouncy curls as she sported a pastel pink manicure and glowy makeup look to elevate her low-key aesthetic.

While her outfit epitomised minimalism, the mother-of-two went all out with her accessories, donning over $80,000 worth of jewellery from Cartier and Lorraine Schwartz - not including her $150,000 sparkling engagement ring.

© Derek Cain The Duchess of Sussex wore several pieces of Cartier jewellery

Most striking was the glittering new addition to the Duchess' jewellery box, which appeared to be the 'Against Evil Eye' Five Eye Diamond Pave Bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz.

© Getty Meghan wore a $28k bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz

The delicate piece, which retails for $28,624, has never been seen on Meghan before despite her penchant for symbolic jewellery and spirituality. It is "believed to protect individuals from the envy of others," per its designer.

The presence of the evil eye is steeped in history dating back to Greek Classical antiquity, and follows the belief that evil forces possess the power to cause you harm. Wearing an evil eye amulet can be a way to protect yourself against these omens and bad luck.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Meghan rarely takes off her Cartier bracelets

It's not the first time we've seen Meghan donning an 'evil eye' accessory, nor is she the first royal to wear the symbol.

© Getty Meghan's Cartier Tank Watch formerly belonged to the late Princess Diana

Back in 2020, the former Suits actress caught royal fans' attention when she debuted an Edge of Ember evil eye pendant that is said to "protect its wearer from negative vibes."

© Getty The Duchess of Sussex has several precious pieces in her personal jewellery collection

And in 2021, Princess Beatrice was seen pushing her newborn daughter in a trendy £1,000 Fox 3 Bugaboo pram, with a superstitious charm dangling from Sienna's stroller.

Hung securely in the shade of her daughter's pram was an 'Evil Eye'; the charm that has traditionally been adopted by many cultures as a symbol of protection against evil.

LISTEN: In the latest episode of HELLO!'s Right Royal Podcast, we delve into our favourite royal relationships, including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's proposal story.