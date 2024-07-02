Rebel Wilson brings Hollywood glamour to centre court as she joins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer for Day 2 of Wimbledon

Wimbledon may be back for day two but tennis who were hoping to see Andy Murray in action won't get the chance to do so today. The tennis player has pulled out of the singles draw but is hoping to compete alongside his brother Jamie in the doubles.
Rebel Wilson and Simon Le Bon were among the many faces to head straight to Centre Court for another day of incredible tennis.
The stars appeared to be in great spirits as they got to see Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie, Ons Jabeur and Katie Boulter take to the courts.
Take a look at the pictures to see which celebrities attended the annual tennis tournament…
Rebel Wilson
Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson attended as a guest of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships. She added a pop of colour to the proceedings with her floral-printed suit.
Matty Lee
Olympic athlete Matty Lee and his guest Molly Bretton were hosted by Emirates.
Trevor McDonald
Sir Trevor McDonald, an avid tennis fan, was once again seen at the famous tennis tournament.