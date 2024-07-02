Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon Day 2: Rebel Wilson, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer join more guests - best photos
Rebel Wilson and Spencer sisters

Rebel Wilson brings Hollywood glamour to centre court as she joins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer for Day 2 of Wimbledon

The Hollywood actress also joined the likes of Simon Le Bon and Trevor McDonald

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Wimbledon may be back for day two but tennis who were hoping to see Andy Murray in action won't get the chance to do so today. The tennis player has pulled out of the singles draw but is hoping to compete alongside his brother Jamie in the doubles. 

Rebel Wilson and Simon Le Bon were among the many faces to head straight to Centre Court for another day of incredible tennis.

The stars appeared to be in great spirits as they got to see Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Cameron Norrie, Ons Jabeur and Katie Boulter take to the courts. 

Take a look at the pictures to see which celebrities attended the annual tennis tournament…

1/7

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson

Hollywood actress Rebel Wilson attended as a guest of Emirates, the Official Airline Partner of The Championships. She added a pop of colour to the proceedings with her floral-printed suit.

2/7

Matty Lee© Getty

Matty Lee

Olympic athlete Matty Lee and his guest Molly Bretton were hosted by Emirates.

3/7

Sir Trevor McDonald© Getty

Trevor McDonald

Sir Trevor McDonald, an avid tennis fan, was once again seen at the famous tennis tournament.

4/7

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer© Getty

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer arrived for day two of Wimbledon.

5/7

Simon Le Bon© Getty

Simon Le Bon

Duran Duran musician Duran Duran flashed a smile at photographers despite the dreary weather.

6/7

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl© Getty

Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters legend Dave Grohl and his wife Jordyn Blum made a surprise appearance on Centre Court.

7/7

John Bishop© Getty

John Bishop

Dressed in a stylish yet casual ensemble, John Bishop blended effortlessly with the Wimbledon crowd.

