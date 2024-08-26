Queen Maxima battles the wind in thigh-split flares and flyaway cape

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was the epitome of summer elegance as she stepped out with her husband King Willem-Alexander and daughter Princess Alexia at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 53-year-old royal looked gorgeous in shades of green as she battled with the windy weather at Circuit Zandvoort. Maxima ditched her usual feminine dresses and structured suits for a flowing pair of trousers in a white and green leaf print

© NIEBOER/PICTURE PRESS EUR/SIPA/Shutterstock Queen Maxima looked stunning in floaty Natan trousers at the Dutch Grand Prix

The high-waisted design from Natan featured wraparound material and thigh-high splits that blew open to reveal a flash of her toned legs.

She teamed them with a lime green long-sleeved top with a keyhole from the same designer – which is one of her go-to's for flares. Maxima previously rocked blush pink wide-leg crepe trousers from the brand at the 2023 Dutch Games Association and a 2021 visit to metal company Veluw Metal Creations.

© Getty Images Maxima joined her husband King Willem-Alexander and daughter Princess Alexia



Meanwhile, the fashion-forward royal was a vision in raspberry trousers for the 2024 National Liberation Day concert.

For her latest appearance, Maxima accessorised with a cream woven clutch from Marina Raphael which matched her Valentino espadrille wedges.

© Patrick van Katwijk Queen Maxima often wears dresses or tailored suits



Keeping to the green theme, Maxima kept the cold at bay by layering an olive cape coat over her shoulders from Zeus + Dione featuring embroidered birds.

King Willem-Alexander looked dapper dressed in a smart suit and a duck egg blue shirt, while Alexia wore a knitted one-shoulder top from Massimo Dutti which she paired with matching black wide-leg trousers and her mother's leather jacket.

Maxima and Willem-Alexander got married in 2002 and they now share three daughters: Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane.

While the couple tend to keep their family life private, like many of the royals, she made a rare comment about her eldest daughter in an interview on her 50th birthday. The doting mother said: "I don’t see [Amalia] as the future Queen; I still see her as my little baby.

"She is doing really well; she is very responsible. She realises what her future will be but handles it really well. She takes her time, and she is a wonderful human being."

