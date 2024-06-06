Queen Máxima shines in majestic tiara and satin couture gown

Queen Máxima looked resplendent on Wednesday night when she enjoyed an evening at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam alongside King Willem Alexander.

The royal, 51, was seen at the Diplomatic Corps dinner re-wearing her splendid deep red Natan couture gown which featured an unexpectedly slouchy asymmetric waistline, long sleeves, and a bateau neckline.

© Getty King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands host a dinner of the Diplomatic Corps at the Royal Palace

The satin number also featured a floor-grazing skirt with a leg split up one side. The Queen styled the gown in the rich red tone with her stunning Ruby Peacock Tiara, as well as the matching earrings and necklace.

The Ruby Peacock Tiara

The stunning tiara dates back to 1897, having been made during the reign of Queen Wilhelmina. The diamond and rubies have been set to create a detachable centrepiece made to look like a peacock feather.

© Getty Queen Maxima's tiara looked like a peacock feather

According to The Court Jeweller, the piece with the classically regal quality disappeared from public view in the possession of Princess Irene but has since been worn by her sister Princess Beatrix and now Beatrix's daughter-in-law Máxima.

One of the now-Queen's first major sightings in the tiara dates back to 2012 when she and her husband hosted a state banquet for President Halimah Yacob of Singapore and her husband, Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee in 2018.

© Getty Queen Maxima wore the tiara in 2018 at a state banquet

On this occasion, the parure was teamed with a one-shouldered gown in a sumptuous cherry red with an oversized belt to cinch in the waistline.

Flamboyant accessories

As if a decade-old royal parure wasn't enough, the Argentinian-born Dutch royal rocked the Criss Cross Red Suede Sandals by Natan and an intricately beaded Maria Calderara bag.

© Getty Queen Maxima wore a Natan couture gown

Queen Maxima's hair and makeup

For the banquet on Wednesday, the mother-of-three upped the ante in her hair and makeup looks. Her blonde locks were swept off her face and styled in a low chignon with mountains of volume.

© Getty Queen Maxima's hair was styled in a voluminous chignon

Her makeup look was refined and elegant with a dramatic deep red lip and smokey warm-toned eyes.

The Queen's recent outings

The royal wore a similarly chic low bun when she attended the annual conference of the SME Financing Foundation on 3 June.

The former Deutsche Bank exec arrived in Driebergen wearing a burgundy textured A-line dress from Natan with a pair of Gianvito Rossi heels made from perspex with red suede toes and a Delvaux bag.

© Getty Queen Maxima wore burgundy again earlier this week

She looked swish with a complementary purple pashmina wrapped around her neck and shoulders with beaded jewellery to complete the look.