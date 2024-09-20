Duchess Sophie wows in £895 dress - and you should see the frill on it

Earlier this week, the beautiful Duchess of Edinburgh astounded onlookers in Tanzania as she spoke at a reception, which celebrated the UK-Tanzania partnership in health. The 59-year-old was the guest of honour, and gave a wonderful speech as she set out her ambition to see trachoma eliminated across the Commonwealth by 2030.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie has the best reaction to impressive trooping flypast

Looking as chic as ever, the mother-of-two donned a Zimmermann 'Halliday' ruffled floral-print linen midi dress. The style is part of the brand's current collection and comes in at a cool £895. We love the vivid floral print and the ruffle detail is amazing. The hem features an almost fishtail cut and the ruffles on the sleeves give it a high fashion edge.

You can shop the royal's dress on Net-A-Porter and all sizes are currently in stock. But who knows how long for? Sophie has an incredible selling power don't you know!

Sophie looked stunning in Zimmermann's 'Halliday' ruffle dress

The website says of the style: "Zimmermann's 'Halliday' midi dress is made from lightweight linen that's printed with a detailed floral motif, so it's the perfect option for garden parties or dining al fresco. Designed for a slightly loose fit, it has a nipped-in waist and ruffled trims tracing the cropped sleeves and hem."

I would suggest wearing this somewhere formal. It's great for a birthday bash or even a wedding. Because the floral print is so statement-like, you really don't need a jazzy bag or shoes, the dress will do all the talking.

This Mint Velvet number has a 'Sophie' vibe about it

If you're looking for something with a smaller price tag, we love this beautiful frilled number from Mint Velvet. It's designed in a similar, buttery-toned shade and has the all-important ruffles woven in.

Sophie's in the navy

Sophie's been so busy on this royal visit. On Thursday, she visited a trachoma outreach camp at Mlandizi Health Centre, where she saw trachoma screenings and surgery and heard more about progress made to rid the country of the infectious and blinding disease.

Looking wonderful as she met with workers and representatives, Sophie said: “I particularly wanted you all to know how full of admiration and gratitude I am for your passion and devoted efforts in treating and preventing neglected tropical diseases, especially trachoma. Your constant dedication and hard work will lead us to a world where inclusion and equality can be realised across our Commonwealth.”

Get Sophie's look with Finery London

Her navy blue dress was past season MaxMara in a plethora of navy hues and perfect for this kind of visit. We've found a similar style by Finery London which although a slightly different print, features a very similar colour way and cut. It's priced at £69 and would be ideal for the office or a dinner date after work.